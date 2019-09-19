The No. 10-ranked Crowder Roughriders dropped their first match of the season and also dropped one spot in the latest NJCAA Division I rankings.

Crowder — 7-1 overall — opens Region 16 play Saturday at home against Jefferson. Crowder and Jefferson begin their match at 2 p.m.

Last time out, Crowder rebounded from its first loss with a 6-1 victory over Southwestern Illinois. The ‘Riders trailed 1-0 at halftime and erupted for six goals in the final 27 minutes of regulation.

Daniel Doherty and Maxime Foustel each scored two goals, Doherty both unassisted and Foustel assisted by Alejandro Balderas and Ethan Stockdale, and Nelson Barroso and Gabriel Fernandez each netted goals. Balderas finished with two assists and Renan Giuberti, Stockdale, and Barroso each recorded assists.

Santiago Garcia finished with three saves.

Two days earlier, Crowder lost 3-2 in double overtime against Lewis & Clark. Tony Bodul, off an assist by Reshaun Walkes, hit the winning goal in the 105th minute.

Lewis & Clark took a 2-0 lead on Luke Mellon and Kaleb Bassett goals; Danny Maldonado, assisted by Balderas and Doherty, produced a tie score with two goals scored in a span of seven minutes.

Garcia made five saves in goal.

On Wednesday, Crowder head coach Steven Harrison sent out a revised home schedule that accommodates a rescheduled match against Rose State (Oklahoma). Crowder and Rose State were originally scheduled to play Aug. 25, but a muddy playing surface at Roughrider Soccer Field scrapped it.

Crowder now hosts Rose State, of course weather permitting, and the ‘Riders play six of their next seven matches at home with State Fair on Sept. 28 the lone road match during that stretch. The ‘Riders also host Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (Oct. 1), East Central (Oct. 4), St. Charles (Oct. 6), and Oklahoma Wesleyan (Oct. 9).

Crowder plays its home finale Oct. 14 against Neosho County, Harrison’s former school and a program coached by former Crowder player Rafael Simmons.