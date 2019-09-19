A pair of singles titles vaulted the William Chrisman girls tennis team to the Belton Invitational title Wednesday.

Tori Gant went 3-0 to capture the A singles division crown, while Laurie Douglas also went 3-0 to win B singles. The Bears totaled 25 points to edge Raymore-Peculiar and Harrisonville, which tied for second with 21 points.

“I was really pleased with Tori Gant focusing on the last few points of her singles matches to grind out points,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “She was the best player out there, but it was not her best consistency day, so she had to grind out wins.

“The biggest story for us was usual No. 6 Laurie Douglas winning the B singles bracket after controlled wins over Fort's No. 4 (Jaynee Smothers) and Truman's No. 3 (Michelle Gonzalez). She used that as a successful start to eventually knock off state qualifier Madelyn Zalewski from Ray-Pec (8-6), who just beat my No. 2 Nicole Eppert the other day. Laurie had one heck of a day from an underdog seeding to get first place.”

Gant topped Ray-Pec’s Chantelle Sheldon 8-5 in her final.

Eppert and Kiara Ashurst took third place in A flight doubles, finishing 2-1 with an 8-2 third-place match win over Fort Osage’s Brooklyn Dover and Dharma Craig.

Chrisman’s B doubles team Emma Place and Hunter Taylor took second, falling in a tiebreaker to a Harrisonville team in the finals.

Fort Osage finished fourth in the team standings with 16 points, while Truman was fifth with 14.

GRAIN VALLEY 8, PLATTE COUNTY 1: The Eagles are looking for their second Suburban Small Seven Conference title in their second year in the league.

They got off to a good start in that quest with a win over the Pirates Tuesday.

In singles play, Ryan Deaton won 8-1, Mckenzie Wagner won 8-2, Maddie Shields won 8-5, Chelsey Gorden won 9-7 and Hailey Bowlin won 8-0.

In doubles, Deaton and Owens won 8-2, Wagner and Alice Lin won 9-8 (7-2 tiebreaker) and Gorden and Shields won 8-0.

“It was a big win for us,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. "We have good competition in this conference. This was an important win for us since we want to in conference again. It was the best we played all year. We have to build on that so that becomes who we are.”