Neosho Youth Football teams split their eight games in Week 4 against Lamar and East Newton, playing the former games at Bob Anderson Stadium and the latter at Don Johnston Stadium.

In Week 5, Neosho Gold plays on the road against Joplin Blue and Neosho Black hosts McDonald County for Neosho Black’s final home games of the season.

SIXTH GRADE

Neosho Gold 32, Lamar 8

The unbeaten Wildcats hit Lamar with four touchdown plays — three of them covering at least 60 yards — and four conversions en route to a 24-point victory.

Chase Kivett and Virgil Rosiere connected on a 66-yard touchdown pass with a conversion run by Brody Crane, Kivett found Crane for a 29-yard touchdown pass with a conversion run by Brett Meyer, Meyer returned a kickoff 63 yards for a touchdown and then Kivett and Rosiere hit a 18-yard conversion pass (18 yards after penalties assessed to Neosho), and Rosiere rumbled for a 60-yard TD run with a conversion run by Meyer.

Rosiere rushed for 68 yards on three carries, Crane 35 yards on three carries, Kivett 25 yards on four carries, and Meyer 11 yards on three carries.

Kivett completed 4 of 7 passes for 142 yards, two touchdowns, and one conversion.

Rosiere caught two passes for 84 yards, while both Crane and Wade Bowers turned their one grab into 29-yard gains.

Defensively, Crane and Rosiere led with eight tackles, Meyer added seven, Dayton Kivett had six, Carter Howard made five, Oliver Martin and Bowers each had four, Chase Kivett made three, the quintet of Kade Lawson, Preston Rash-Hood, Kaymon Rhone, Romario CiFuents, and Gabriel Busteed each made two, and Jaden Rice, Tyler Sprenger, Parker Wilson, Brandon Baratholomew, Kevin Xiong, and Ethan Crandall each added one. Rice came through with an interception.

Neosho Black 30, East Newton 14

GRANBY — The young Wildcats delivered their first victory of the season, with a big day from Cordell Washington in all three phases of the game and a strong effort defensively from all players.

On defense, Brody Mitchell and Keisean Rhone each led the way with 10 tackles, Everson Tomlinson recorded nine tackles and two quarterback sacks, and Washington made eight tackles, while Tanner Miller and Curtis Jackson each had six, the quartet of Kaiden Asberry, Conner Reiboldt, Connal Ullom, and Issac Boes with three each, the trio of Pierce Newcomb, Christian Lindsay, and Barrett Henson two each, and the duo of Shane England and Conner Colston one each.

Offensively, Washington rushed for 182 yards, three touchdowns, and one conversion on 12 carries. Reiboldt added 13 yards on three carries, Rhone nine yards on three carries, Mitchell eight yards on two carries, Asberry six yards and one conversion on three carries, and Matthew Workman three yards and one conversion on his only carry.

Asberry and Lathan Cote connected on a 24-yard pass.

Washington returned a kickoff 62 yards for a touchdown and Asberry returned another East Newton kick seven yards.

FIFTH GRADE

Lamar 12, Neosho Gold 8

In a hard-fought game, Phoenix Rhatigan’s touchdown and Colby McGehee’s conversion runs were not enough against the visiting Tigers.

Rhatigan rushed for 46 yards on 12 carries and McGehee 65 yards on 17 carries. Rhatigan and Reaghan Mace connected on a 12-yard pass.

McGehee led Neosho Gold with five tackles, the trio of Landon Morrison, Kayden Ward, and Carter Jobe each made four, the duo of Jaxon Ertyl and Mace each had three, the trio of Tucker Feagans, Mick Wilder, and Kaiden Welsh each had two, and the quartet of Rhatigan, Braydon Allison, Brodie Leach, and Kasyn Harris each added one.

East Newton 26, Neosho Black 24

GRANBY — The second half turned into a Wild Wild West shootout at the A-O.K. Don Johnston Corral on Saturday, and the young Patriots came back to gain the lead late in regulation and then made a last defensive stand for the victory.

Neosho gained 155 yards of total offense — 119 on the ground — behind the line of Connor Pace, Ryan Counts, Jason Smith, Andre McCamish, and Cole Rinehart. Mason Spiva led the way with 75 yards rushing, one touchdown, and two conversions. Blayne Patterson rushed for 18 yards, one touchdown, and one conversion, and passed for another 36 yards, all to his favorite target Wyatt Woodward. Woodward also rushed for 11 years, Nate McAfee found the wide open spaces during a 9-yard TD run, and Huck Spires added six yards rushing.

Defensively, Woodward led with six tackles, Spiva and Counts each made five, Cale Vandorn and Patterson four each, Kelton Shaffer and Spires three each, and Zack Willet, McCamish, and Smith one each.

FOURTH GRADE

Neosho Gold 20, Lamar 8

Revenge was on the mind of the young Wildcats during their game Saturday at Bob Anderson.

See, it had been a year since the young Wildcats played the team that gave them their first loss.

Neosho Gold erased a 8-6 deficit with 14 points in the final 1 minute, 43 seconds of the contest.

On a fourth-and-13, Neosho Gold decided to roll the dice and use Dane Arthur for a halfback pass. Arthur hit Cohen Depoe for a 18-yard touchdown and the lead.

Possession exchanged hands a couple more times and Kaleb Godbersen closed out the scoring with a defensive TD coming off a bad snap over the head of the Lamar quarterback.

Depoe led Neosho Gold with 197 yards rushing.

The Wildcats remained unbeaten.

Neosho Black 14, East Newton 0

GRANBY — Neosho Black’s defense proved outstanding and dominating against their Newton County opponent.

Easton White and Aerian Owens led the way with five tackles each, Asher Mutz had four, Blaze Morgan and Roper Graham each had three, and a multitude of other players finished with either one or two tackles.

Offensively, Neosho Black broke a pair of long touchdown runs for its only points — White a 73-yard TD run and Morgan a 84-yard TD run.

White and Morgan, running behind effective blocking, both finished over 100 yards, White 103 and Morgan 101.

THIRD GRADE

Lamar 40, Neosho Gold 0

Logan Hurn led Neosho Gold with 57 yards on nine carries, Layvin Heathman added 18 yards on six carries, Reese French eight yards on three carries, T.J. Ellis three yards on three carries, and Isaac Abernathy one yard on a single carry.

Ellis and Abernathy connected on a 9-yard pass.

Ellis led the defense with three tackles, Braiden Ruffo added two, and Hurn, Abernathy, Heathman, Santana Fields, Tobin Sinclair-Hall, and Connor Oxford each made one stop.