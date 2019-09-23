Boonville senior Carson Dee is currently playing in her fourth season on the Lady Pirates volleyball team.

While playing both JV and varsity last year, Dee has stepped into a starting role for the Lady Pirates this season as a defensive specialist.

Here is a question and answer with Dee:

In three sentences, explain what you enjoy most about playing your sport and athletics?

I enjoy having a getaway. Along with a getaway it’s nice to stay active and to have something to do. I’ve played volleyball for 13 years of my life and nothing has brought me such joy.

What is one of your most memorable moments in volleyball?

One of the most memorable moments in volleyball would be playing on traveling teams throughout the years and going to difference places and meeting my absolute best friends through it.

What are the greatest challenges balancing academics and sports?

The greatest challenges would be trying to find the time to get homework done and having enough energy to get it done after coming home from practice or a game.

What are your individual goals for the 2019 season?

To better myself for the team and give it my all for this last go around.

What are your plans beyond school?

To attend a four year college and major in health science and becoming an ultra sound tech.

Outside of sports and school activities, what kind of things do you like to do?

I enjoy staying active in young life. I also like to hike and do outdoor things.

What are your plans after high school graduation?

Again to attend a four year college.

Favorites:

Pro Athlete: Yadier Molina

Pro Team: St. Louis Cardinals

Movie: The Parent Trap

TV Shows: Friends

Song: Bottoms Up

Meal: Chicken Parmesan

If you were given one super hero power, what would it be and why would you want it?

Invisibility, so I could snoop on people and hear everything.

Name 3 things on your bucket list of things to do in your lifetime:

1. Visit all 50 states

2. Travel across the world

3. Graduate high school, college and become successful