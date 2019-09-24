GRANBY — The East Newton Patriots snapped their 25-game losing streak with a 35-8 victory Friday night over Nevada at Don Johnston Stadium.

The Patriots, who came so close the first three weeks in ending their losing streak that dated back to 2016, set the tone from the very first play from scrimmage.

In fact, only 13 seconds into the game the Patriots scored their first points on a Wyatt Moore 65-yard touchdown run.

Nevada took a 8-6 lead just past the halfway point of the first quarter, and the Patriots rattled off the final 29 points starting with a 17-yard pass from Jeremiah Stewart to Moore late in the first.

Stewart and Austin Brewster connected on a touchdown pass to give the Patriots their 20-8 halftime advantage.

After a scoreless third quarter, East Newton and Moore and Stewart started off the fourth in style with a 70-yard TD pass.

Moore scored his fourth TD of the evening for the final points with 3:44 remaining.

Ownership of the longest losing streak in the Big 8 Conference exchanged possession Friday night: The Tigers have lost 10 straight games since their 64-20 win over East Newton last season.

East Newton, 1-3 overall, returns to action in Week 5 on the road against Cassville, a team coming off its first regular season loss since 2017. Cassville hosts East Newton for its Homecoming.

Nevada, 0-4 overall, welcomes 1-3 McDonald County for Homecoming in Week 5.