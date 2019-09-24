BRANSON — The Neosho Lady Wildcats finished 5-0 overall and won the Branson Tournament after victories over Lamar 8-5, West Plains 8-4, Glendale 13-5, Bolivar 3-2, and Seneca 7-1 on Friday and Saturday. Neosho surpassed 10 victories overall this season.

The Lady Wildcats enters their Central Ozark Conference clash Tuesday with Carthage 11-5 and on a five-game winning streak following a 5-4 loss Thursday to Ozark.

In the 7-1 victory Saturday over Newton County rival Seneca, Neosho pushed across five runs in the third and senior pitcher Kyla Daspit tossed a four-hitter.

Kaitlyn Killion sparked the offense with two hits, including a triple, and she both scored and drove in one run. Maddie Carpenter picked up a pair of RBI for the Lady Wildcats.

Daspit earned the victory with one run allowed (earned) on those four hits with five strikeouts and no walks over five innings. She finished at 66 pitches.

In the 3-2 victory over Bolivar, Daspit and the Lady Wildcats prevailed against Bolivar’s outstanding pitcher and Florida State commit Katie Brooks.

Daspit allowed two runs (both earned) on 10 hits with one strikeout and no walks over five innings, while Brooks allowed three runs (none earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Long, Alivia Campbell, and Carpenter scored Neosho’s lone runs.

In the 13-5 win against Glendale, Brittany Winchester earned the victory and she allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and no walks over four innings.

Abbie and Maddie Carpenter each drove in two runs to pace the Lady Wildcats.

In the 8-4 win against West Plains, Neosho erased a 3-1 deficit with six runs in the third.

Sierra Jones led the way with three hits, two runs scored, and two RBI, while McKaylie Forrest scored and drove in a pair of runs. Forrest tripled and both Jones and Long hit doubles.

Winchester earned the victory and she allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk over three innings.

The Lady Wildcats trailed Lamar 5-0 early in their tourney opener, but scored one in the first, three in the third, and four in the fourth to earn the 8-5 victory.

Forrest, Killion, Lili Graue, and Campbell each had two hits and Forrest drove in three and Jones two. Campbell doubled.

Daspit earned the victory in long relief with no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks over 4 2/3 innings.

The Lady Wildcats finished 7-1 alone last week.