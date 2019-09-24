BRANSON — The Seneca Lady Indians finished third overall in the Branson Tournament.

Also, in their game Thursday against Big 8 Conference foe Logan-Rogersville, Chelsea Beville delivered a 2-1 victory with a game-winning home run.

The Lady Indians began the week with a 7-9 overall record.

In a 10-2 victory over Eldon, Seneca plated four runs in the first, two in the second, and four in the third, and the Lady Indians collected 10 hits.

Emily Askren led the Lady Indians’ hit parade with three and Beville and Kayden McNight each had two. Beville, McNight, and Askren each doubled. Beville, McNight, and Hunter Beard each collected two RBI. Kayla French scored three runs, Mady Dunbar and Askren two each, and McNight, Maci Brown, and Bailey Lannon one each.

Beville produced nine strikeouts in the circle by striking out the side in all her three innings pitched.

In the 6-5 victory over Glendale, Seneca pushed across two runs in the seventh and the second run scored courtesy a Glendale error.

Beville and Askren both had two hits and Beville scored three runs. Beville and McNight tripled and Askren doubled.

Beville earned the victory and she allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Seneca returns home Thursday for a clash against conference and district rival Monett.