SENECA — The Seneca Indians moved to 3-1 on the season with a big 28-21 victory Friday night over state-ranked Cassville at Earl Campbell Stadium.

Seneca senior running back Monty Mailes gave the Indians the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in regulation. The Wildcats took a 21-20 lead into the final quarter and maintained that score for most of the fourth.

Time ran out on Cassville.

The teams exchanged punches all evening long.

The Indians took a 8-0 lead with 5:44 left in the first quarter on a Lance Stephens to Daythen Long touchdown pass and a successful conversion.

Less than a minute later, Cassville answered with a 48-yard D.J. White touchdown reception.

In the second quarter, Trey Wilson scored on a 40-yard run for Seneca and Cassville kicker Drake Reese made a pair of field goals — 21 and 43 yards — to produce a 14-13 Seneca halftime score. (Reese kicked the 37-yard field goal that gave Cassville a 24-21 win last season over Lamar, a win that ended Lamar’s 57-game winning streak.)

Both teams scored one TD in the penultimate quarter: Zach Coenen on a 3-yard run for Cassville and Stephens and Preston Armstrong connected on a 39-yard pass for Seneca.

Seneca, 3-1 overall, hits the road in Week 5 against Lamar, who come off a 28-7 loss Friday night to Monett. The Indians are currently in fourth in Class 3, District 6 with 38.08 points, behind Mount Vernon (44.67), Cassville (40.67), and Monett (39.5); Seneca would jump Cassville if the Wildcats finished one spot ahead of Seneca in the district standings.

Cassville, 3-1 overall, meanwhile returns home and welcomes East Newton for Homecoming.