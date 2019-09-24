CARTHAGE — The Carthage Tigers absolutely dominated the Neosho Wildcats in the first half en route to a 42-0 halftime lead and 55-0 final score Friday night at David Haffner Stadium.

The Tigers showed no mercy, scoring a touchdown on their first offensive play and surrendering only two first downs to the Wildcats, both coming after Carthage five-yard offside penalties.

Neosho dropped to 1-3 overall and Central Ozark Conference, and the Wildcats return home for their Homecoming in Week 5. The Wildcats welcome 1-3 Nixa, fresh off a 20-14 loss to arch rival Ozark.

Carthage improved to 3-1 overall and COC, and the Tigers host fellow 3-1 and state-ranked Webb City in Week 5.

The game Friday night settled into an early pattern.

On the Wildcats first possession, Carthage stacked Neosho for a pair of 2-yard losses on back-to-back plays and the Wildcats punted away from their own 28 with Carthage taking over at the 46.

On their first play, the Tigers scored on a 46-yard touchdown run by senior receiver Marcus Huntley.

The Tigers scored three touchdowns in the first and second quarters: Tyler Mueller on a 8-yard run and Huntley on a 32-yard run for the other two TDs in the first and then Patrick Carlton on 15-yard and 2-yard runs and Silas Templeman on a 50-yard TD pass from Carlton late in the first half.

With the turbo clock activated for the entire second half, Carthage reserves scored the only points of the second half on a Furious Laney 32-yard run and an Ashton Lancaster 5-yard run.

The Tigers generated nearly 500 yards of total offense and held Neosho to under 30 yards.