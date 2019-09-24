AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Warrensburg

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Kearney

7 p.m. — Kansas City East at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Columbia Battle

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Park

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Truman at Park Hill South

4 p.m. — Ruskin at William Chrisman (2 games)

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Marshall at Blue Springs Family YMCA

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Truman at Staley

4 p.m. — North Kansas City vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Oak Park Invitational, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Smithville Invitational, Smith Fork Park

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Smithville at Blue Springs

5:30 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Central at Missouri Western State University

5 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Belton at High Blue Wellness Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

WHAT'S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 8:30 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Tennis: Junior Davis Cup/Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Washington, noon, MLB (272)

• College soccer: Notre Dame at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL preseason: New York Islanders at New York Rangers, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• MLB: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB: Atlanta at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• WNBA playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• NHL preseason: San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NHL (276)

• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Wuhan/Tashkent, 10 p.m., TENNIS (277)

Tuesday’s Radio

• MLB: Atlanta at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)