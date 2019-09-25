Former Crowder stalwart and current Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard went on a recent five-game tear, homering in three of the five games and driving in six runs.

Hilliard started his tear in the final two games of a series against the New York Mets — he went 2 for 2 on Sept. 17 and followed up that the next evening with two solo home runs.

In three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hilliard had at least one hit in every game and homered in two games. Hilliard had three hits, including a homer, and three RBI in the third game.

That five-game hitting streak came to an end though Tuesday night against San Francisco, as Hilliard went 0-6 with two walks and two strikeouts.

After his first 22 MLB games, Hilliard owned a .250 average (15-60) with eight runs scored, two doubles, one triple, six home runs, 11 RBI, and seven walks and 19 strikeouts.

Hilliard punched his ticket to the majors with an outstanding season at Triple-A Albuquerque.

In 126 games for the Isotopes, Hilliard batted .262 (131-500) with 109 runs scored, 29 doubles, seven triples, 35 homers, 101 RBI, 54 walks and 164 strikeouts, and 22 stolen bases in 27 attempts, one of the best seasons in franchise history.

Hilliard earned his fourth straight midseason all-star appearance and he ranked fourth in the Pacific Coast League in homers, sixth in RBI, second in strikeouts, and ninth in stolen bases.

The Rockies selected Hilliard in the 15th round in 2015 and the 6-foot-5, 238-pound outfielder steadily advanced through the ranks of the Rockies organization.