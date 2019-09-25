PITTSBURG, Kan. — Former Neosho High standout and current Pittsburg State receiver Bryce Murphy scored his first collegiate touchdown during Pittsburg State’s 58-3 annihilation Saturday of Northeastern State at historic Brandenburg Field/Carnie Smith Stadium.

Murphy caught a 3-yard TD pass from Mak Sexton only four seconds into the second quarter and this play gave the Gorillas a 31-0 lead after Jared Vincent’s extra point.

Murphy finished the game with just that one reception, albeit one that he will remember for all his life.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound sophomore receiver made eight receptions for 63 yards in his first three games this season with four grabs for 37 yards in the season opener against Central Oklahoma.

Last season, Murphy caught seven passes for 67 yards.

Pitt State currently stands at 3-0 both overall and in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, tied with Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri for first place.

The Gorillas travel Saturday to Kearney, Nebraska, for a contest with the Lopers of Nebraska-Kearney and they do not play arch rival Northwest until Oct. 12 in a return to Arrowhead Stadium. The Gorillas and the Bearcats have played since 2014 at their respective campus sites. Before that, however, Pitt State and Northwest tangled in the “Fall Classic at Arrowhead” from 2002 to 2013, as well as playoff games at campus sites four different seasons (2004-05, 2008, 2011, with three of the four hosted by Pitt State).

Northwest owns a 27-25 series edge.

The Gorillas travel to Warrensburg to play Central Missouri two weeks after Northwest.