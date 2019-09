Eldon junior golfer Kassidy Hull

Eldon junior Kassidy Hull is excelling on the links. Hull recently won her third straight event at a 9-hole meet at Osage National on September 23 as she earned the title of match medalist with a round of 37. Hull previously won a meet at the course on the 19th after repeating as Marshall Tournament champion just two days prior. The returning All-State golfer also began her season winning the Laker Invitational at Lake Valley in Camdenton on September 4.