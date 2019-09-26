GRANBY — The Logan-Rogersville Lady Wildcats improved to 14-3 overall and sent the East Newton Lady Patriots to 9-4 on the season with a 14-6 Big 8 Conference victory Monday for the guests from Rogersville.

Logan-Rogersville plated seven runs in the first and then three in the sixth and four in the seventh, while East Newton pushed across one in the second, three in the fifth, and two in the seventh.

The Lady Patriots hurt themselves in a bad way by committing nine errors.

Katie Kester took the loss and she allowed 10 runs (two earned) on 11 hits with five strikeouts and no walks over six innings. Gracie Johnson allowed four runs (no earned) on one hit with no strikeouts and one walk during her one inning of relief.

Josie Guinn led East Newton with two hits and Kenzie Massey, Makenna Brasier, Kayla Higginbotham, Macy Bowman, and Shaw Coburn each had one. Guinn picked up two RBI and Kaitlyn Hailey and Bowman each drove in one run. Kester scored two runs. Massey, Coburn, and Guinn each doubled.

Shelby Ince started Logan-Rogersville’s scoring with a two-run home run and Cassidy Coambes led the Lady Wildcats with three RBI.

Halle Miles earned the victory and she allowed six runs (two earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

East Newton returned to action, of course weather permitting, Thursday on the road against Reeds Spring. Reeds Spring hurler Izzy Erickson threw a perfect game Tuesday against Aurora and the Lady Wolves have rattled off eight straight victories, including a 3-0 score against East Newton earlier this season in the Reeds Spring Invitational.