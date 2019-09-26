Since their first loss of the season, the McDonald County Lady Mustangs rattled off wins in their next three games.

On Monday, McDonald County defeated Class 4 foe Nixa 8-5 to improve to 11-1 overall this season. The Lady Mustangs erased a 4-3 deficit with five runs in the fifth.

Rita Santillan led the Lady Mustangs’ 13-hit attack with three and Kristin Cornell, Whitney Kinser, Reagan Myrick, and Madeline McCall each had two. Santillan, Kinser, and McCall each doubled. Seven different Lady Mustang players earned RBI.

McCall and Alexa Hopkins split time in the circle almost straight down the middle with McCall earning 11 and Hopkins 10 outs.

McCall allowed four runs (one earned) on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks over 3 2/3 innings and Hopkins allowed one run (earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks over 3 1/3 innings. McCall threw 74 and Hopkins 49 pitches, and Hopkins earned the victory.

The Lady Mustangs overcame three errors, something they did not do in their 4-1 loss to Neosho.

McDonald County began the three-game winning streak with a 11-3 victory over Seneca and then followed that one up two days later with a 15-0 number against Cassville. The Lady Mustangs have been an effective offensive team all season — barring that loss to Neosho — with at least five runs scored in 11 of their 12 games.

The Lady Mustangs returned to action, of course weather permitting, Thursday against Big 8 Conference West foe Nevada. After being rained out Tuesday, McDonald County and Lamar rescheduled their Big 8 Conference game for next week.