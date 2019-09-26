The Neosho Lady Wildcats fell to 2-9 overall and 0-8 Central Ozark Conference after losses to Nixa and Webb City.

On Wednesday against Webb City, Neosho lost 7-2 with one victory in singles and one in doubles on Senior Night at the Neosho Tennis Courts.

No. 1 singles Sarah Werner rolled 8-0 over Emiliana Angelini, but No. 2 Emily Mitchell lost 8-6 to Rebekah Goldin, No. 3 Michelle Lindsay lost 8-2 to Jalen Ansley, No. 4 Gabrielle McCauley lost 8-3 to Mallory Smith, No. 5 Samantha Ortiz lost 9-7 to Jadyn Hamilton, and No. 6 Rylee Marion lost 8-2 to Olivia Whitehill.

No. 1 Werner-Lindsay defeated Angelini-Smith 8-4, No. 2 Mitchell-McCauley lost 8-5 to Ansley-Goldin, and No. 3 Ortiz-Marion lost 8-6 to Hamilton and Madison Allen.

Neosho and Webb City were originally scheduled for Tuesday, but rain pushed their conference dual back a day.

On Monday against Nixa, No. 2 doubles Lindsay-McCauley earned the Lady Wildcats’ only victory with a 8-6 score against Arabella Cosgrove and Eloise Martens.

No. 1 singles Werner lost 8-4 to Megan Brassard, No. 2 Mitchell lost 8-6 to Cosgrove, No. 3 Lindsay lost 8-5 to Kiersten Bybee, No. 4 McCauley lost 8-0 to Anna Martens, No. 5 Ortiz lost 8-4 to Eloise Martens, and No. 6 Marion lost 8-0 to Morgan Ansley.

No. 1 doubles Werner-Mitchell lost 8-4 to Brassard-Bybee and No. 3 Ortiz-Marion lost 8-0 to Anna Martens-Ansley.

Emily Galbraith-Emily Lemus and Claudia Martensen won JV matches against Nixa.

The Lady Wildcats returned to action Thursday on the road against unbeaten College Heights and they close out their regular season next week with duals against Lamar and Joplin, the COC Tournament, and then the Thomas Jefferson Tournament.

Seeds for the upcoming district tournament will be released next week.