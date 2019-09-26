In Week 5, Neosho Youth Football sent its Gold teams to Joplin for games against Joplin Blue and its Black teams took on McDonald County at Bob Anderson Stadium.

In Week 6, the penultimate week of the regular season, Neosho Gold teams welcome Carl Junction to Bob Anderson and Neosho Black hits the road to face Webb City Blue. The Webb City Blue games start at 2:30 p.m.

The third and fourth grade play their Super Bowl games Oct. 12 and 13 at Junge Stadium, with the fifth and sixth grade playing their games one week later.

SIXTH GRADE

McDonald County 26, Neosho Black 20

The young Wildcats were 45 seconds removed from a victory Saturday at Bob Anderson, as the Mustangs scored the go-ahead touchdown late in regulation.

Offensively, Cordell Washington enjoyed another outstanding game. He rushed for 140 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries and passed for 60 yards and two TDs.

Barrett Henson caught a 40-yard TD pass and Lathan Cote’ a 20-yard TD pass.

Kaiden Asberry added 24 yards and one conversion on five carries, Keisean Rhone 17 yards on three carries, Brody Mitchell one yard on a single carry, and Conner Reiboldt one yard on a single carry.

On the defensive side, Everson Tomlinson led the way with nine tackles, Mitchell added six, the trio of Tanner Miller, Asberry, and Washington each made four, the quartet of Curtis Jackson, Rhone, Connell Ullom, and Issac Boes each had three, Jaeron Ganoung made two, and Pierce Newcomb rounded out the tacklers with one.

Neosho Black fell to 1-4 overall.

Joplin Blue 18, Neosho Gold 12

JOPLIN — The young Wildcats took their first loss of the season.

Brody Crane rushed for 66 yards on eight carries and passed for 67 yards and one touchdown, connecting with Wade Bowers on a 52-yard touchdown pass.

Brett Meyer rushed for 61 yards and one TD on nine carries, Chase Kivett added 26 yards on five carries, and Virgil Rosiere finished with 17 yards on six carries. Kivett completed two passes for 31 yards. Rosiere caught three passes for 46 yards.

On the defensive side, Meyer and Rosiere each led the way with seven tackles, the trio of Bowers, Carter Howard, and Crane each made four, Dayton Kivett finished with three, Oliver Martin and Romario CiFuents each made two, and Kade Lawson, Preston Rash-Hood, and Gabriel Busteed each added one tackle. Dayton Kivett recovered a fumble.

Neosho Gold fell to 3-1.

FIFTH GRADE

Neosho Black 38, McDonald County 0

Behind the blocking of Connor Hay, Connor Pace, Ryan Counts, Cole Rinehart, and Spencer Long, Neosho Black put up 296 yards and six touchdowns (plus one conversion) offensively.

Meanwhile, Neosho Black’s defense and special teams kept the young Mustangs in check.

Defensively, Counts, Blayne Patterson, and Mason Spiva led the way with six tackles each, the trio of Andre McCamish, Kelton Shaffer, and Drew Weelborg had three, Hay and Nate McAfee each had two, and Zack Blevins, Aiden McCrory, and Tryson Carman each made one tackle.

Zackary Willet, Jackson Weber, Axel Lezama, and Samuel Madewell contributed on special teams.

Patterson rushed for 104 yards, three touchdowns, and one conversion on six carries and he passed for 61 yards, and he made a 38-yard kickoff return. Spiva added 41 yards and two TDs on five carries, McAfee 23 yards and one TD, McCrory 61 receiving and 16 rushing yards, McCamish nine years rushing, and Cale Vandorn three yards rushing.

Neosho Black improved to 3-2.

Neosho Gold 22, Joplin Blue 0

JOPLIN — The young Wildcats played a strong game both offensively and defensively.

The tandem of Phoenix Rhatigan and Colby McGehee proved too much for Joplin Blue, combining for over 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Rhatigan rushed for 163 yards and two TDs on 17 carries and McGehee added 88 yards, one touchdown, and a pair of conversions on 11 carries.

Lincoln Howard rushed for nine yards on four carries.

Defensively, McGehee led Neosho Gold with seven tackles and one quarterback sack. Brayden Allison added four tackles, Reaghan Mace three, Rhatigan and Mick Wilder two each, and Landon Morrison, Max Combs, Tucker Feagans, and Carter Jobe one each. Jaxon Ertyl added a sack and Howard intercepted a pass which he returned 12 yards.

Neosho Gold improved to 2-2.

FOURTH GRADE

Neosho Black 20, McDonald County 0

The young Wildcats dominated on defense, following up the fifth grade shutout of the Mustangs with one of their own.

Roper Graham led the defense with eight tackles, Easton White added seven, Jesse England five, Aerian Owens four, and many others made one or two stops.

Behind their blockers, Neosho Black ball carriers enjoyed success — Blaze Morgan rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Asher Mutz 51 yards and one TD, White 18 yards, and Graham 17 yards.

Neosho Black improved to 4-1.

Neosho Gold 36, Joplin Blue 0

JOPLIN — Neosho Gold fourth grade became Neosho Youth Football’s lone unbeaten team after this dominating win Saturday at Junge Stadium.

The offense racked up the yardage and points behind the offensive line and the defense thwarted Joplin Blue’s attempts to move forward. The young Eagles were limited to under 80 yards of total offense. In addition, Neosho Gold’s Weston Richardson returned an interception for a touchdown for more points by the Neosho Gold defense than by the Joplin Blue offense.

Kaleb Godbersen, Kort Lawson, and Kyler Bales singlehandedly became the Sack Attack, combining for six quarterback sacks with two by each player.

Cohen Depoe led the offense with 84 yards and one conversion on 12 carries and caught one pass for 36 yards. Dane Arthur added 68 yards, two touchdowns, and one conversion on 10 carries and he completed that 36-yard pass to Depoe. Lawson added six yards and one TD on three carries, Kaide Sikes one yard and one TD on a single carry, and Richardson three yards and one conversion on just two carries.

Neosho Gold, 4-0 overall, hosts Carl Junction.

THIRD GRADE

McDonald County 28, Neosho Black 0

Ryker Drum and Grayson Thurlow led the young Wildcats with four tackles each, Emmanuel Pickings had three, Addison Smith and Xander McGonigle each had two, and Aiden Hicks joined the stat column with one tackle.

Thurlow gained 34 yards on 15 carries, highlighted by a long gain of 20 yards. He started out with 39 yards on his first five carries. Drum added three yards on two carries, Pickings one yard on three carries, Kaiden Gust three yards on two carries, and Carson Wallain lost two yards on one carry.

Neosho Black dropped to 0-5.

Joplin Blue 18, Neosho Gold 0

JOPLIN — Logan Hurn and Layvin Heathman gave strong efforts for the young Wildcats. Hurn rushed for 70 yards on 14 carries and made four tackles, while Heathman rushed for 63 yards on nine carries and recorded six tackles.

Reece French rushed for a yard on a single carry and made two tackles, while T.J. Ellis finished with a yard on a single carry and four tackles.

Lochlan Paul added five tackles, Braiden Ruffo and Matthew Livingston two each, and Jaycob Wright, Connor Oxford, and Makenzie Rogers one each.

Neosho Gold dropped to 1-3.