The Seneca Lady Indians evened their seasonal record at 9-9 after road victories the first two days of the week over Marshfield and Joplin.

On Tuesday against Marshfield, Seneca plated 10 runs on 17 hits and pushed across two runs in the first, three in the third, one in the fourth, one in the sixth, and three in the seventh. Marshfield scored its only run in the sixth.

Chelsea Beville tossed a two-hitter and she allowed one run (unearned) with 10 strikeouts and three walks. She finished at 101 pitches, 70.3 percent of which she threw for strikes.

Kayden McNight led the way offensively with four hits and she tallied two runs scored and two RBI. Beville, Emily Askren, and Bailey Lannon each collected three hits, Kayla French added two, and Maci Brown and Hunter Beard rounded out the hit parade with one each. Beville doubled twice and Brown also snagged a two-bagger. Askren drove in three runs.

Seneca used three runs in the first inning to earn a 5-2 victory Monday over Joplin and the Lady Indians received some help from their opponent with their four errors.

Beville again proved dominant in the circle and she allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with 16 strikeouts and four walks over seven innings. She threw 114 pitches, nearly 70 percent of them went over the plate for strikes.

The top three hitters in the Seneca lineup provided the most dangerous bats: French, Mady Dunbar, and Beville each collected two hits. Brown and Lannon completed Seneca’s eight hits with one each. Dunbar and French doubled, French scored two runs, and Dunbar drove in two.

The Lady Indians returned to action Thursday, of course weather permitting, at home against Big 8 Conference West and Class 3, District 12 rival Monett. The Lady Cubs were 8-5 entering the game.