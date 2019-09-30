The Bunceton Lady Dragons volleyball team fell in two straight sets Friday night against Eugene by the scores of 11-25 and 8-25.

While the loss dropped Bunceton to 1-9 on the season, head coach Dustin Ray said the girls faced a good team again and the scores show. “We started well as we usually do than the confidence ran out,” Ray said. “However, we had good effort by the girls.”

Laney Heilman led the Lady Dragons with five attack attempts with one kill, two service points with one ace, three digs and one block. Cara Bishop finished the game with four service points with one ace, three attack attempts, three digs and one assist while Madison Brown added four service points with three aces, two attack attempts and two blocks, Ashlyn Twenter two attack attempts, two blocks, two digs and two service points, Madelyn Myers two attack attempts and one kill, Savanna Tracy two attack attempts and Taylyn Heilman with two service points with one assist.