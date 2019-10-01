The Fort Osage softball team scored single runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to edge Oak Grove Monday.

The runs broke a 6-6 tie as the Indians claimed an 8-6 non-conference win over host Oak Grove at Webb Park.

Fort Osage scored four runs in the second and two in the top of the fourth inning to grab a 6-3 lead. But the Panthers scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie it.

Alysa Garlock went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead Fort Osage. Emma James, who earned the win in relief, had two hits and an RBI, Kyra McIntosh, and Bailee Rinacke each doubled with an RBI and Lindsey Barker had a hit and an RBI.

James allowed just one hit and two walks in four innings and struck out three.

Maddie Coone and Katelyn Hicks each had a hit and two RBIs to lead Oak Grove.

BLUE SPRINGS 4, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 3: Blue Springs built a 4-0 lead and held off a late Ray-Pec rally for a Suburban Big Six win Monday.

Maddie Kielty went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Brooklyn Saysoff doubled with two RBIs as the Wildcats (11-6, 3-3 Big Six) scored two runs in each of the third and fifth innings.

Ray-Pec scored a run in the sixth inning and two in the seventh but pitcher Abby Kinzler finished off the complete game win. She allowed eight hits and two walks while striking out eight.

PLATTE COUNTY 2, GRAIN VALLEY 1: Platte County tied it in the sixth inning and won it in the bottom of the eighth in a Suburban Small Seven game Monday.

Hailey Hemme pitched a complete game but suffered the tough loss. She allowed just seven hits and two walks and struck out four.

Avery Huffman tripled and Morgan Robinson drove her in in the fourth inning to put the Eagles (15-7, 5-2 Small Seven) ahead. Alexis Parra added a double.

OAK PARK 17, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 16: Gracie Ussery slugged a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh but Chrisman’s nine-run rally fell one run short in a Suburban Middle Seven loss Monday.

Kiara Boldridge had a triple, a double, two singles and three RBIs, Ariah Rakestraw had three hits and two RBIs and Caitlin Gentry and Adriana Rakestraw each added two hits and two RBIs for the Bears.