The Blue Springs softball team nearly made up an early 3-0 deficit but fell short in a 4-3 Suburban Big Six home loss to Raymore-Peculiar Thursday.

Ray-Pec scored two runs in the second inning to take the 3-0 lead.

Lany Anderson, who finished with two hits, hit an RBI single in the fourth inning to cut the Blue Springs deficit to 3-1.

After Ray-Pec added a run in the top of the fifth inning, Savannah Maynard hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to pull the Wildcats within a run.

The Wildcats, though, managed to get only one runner on base in the last two innings and dropped to 11-8 overall and 3-5 in the conference.

Bre Barchak, who allowed eight hits, a walk and two earned runs, suffered the loss.

ODESSA 12, OAK GROVE 5: Oak Grove couldn’t make up an early deficit in a Missouri River Valley Conference West home loss to the rival Odessa Bulldogs Thursday.

Odessa built an 8-3 lead but Oak Grove scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning to pull within 8-5. The Bulldogs, though, pulled away to drop the Panthers to 8-11 overall and 3-5 in the MRVC West.

Kesley Webb led Oak Grove with three hits.