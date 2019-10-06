After their six-game winning streak came to an end against Webb City, the Neosho Lady Wildcats returned to their winning ways with a 3-1 victory Thursday over Central Ozark Conference rival Nixa.

Nixa led 1-0 after plating one run in the third and Neosho pushed across three in the sixth. Neosho senior pitcher Kyla Daspit finished with a four-hitter.

Daspit earned the victory with one run (unearned) on those four hits with one strikeout and no walks over seven innings. Daspit finished at 59 pitches, 46 for strikes, in a highly efficient performance.

Kaitlyn Killion led Neosho with two hits and McKaylie Forrest, Mikayla Long, and Alivia Campbell each had one. Killion, Forrest, and Long each scored one run, Forrest and Long picked up RBI, and Forrest delivered Neosho’s lone extra base hit with a double.

Forrest increased her doubles to seven and her RBI to 20, while Long drove in her 19th run.

Meanwhile, Daspit earned her ninth victory of the season.

Neosho, 13-6 overall and 4-3 COC, closes out conference play with games Monday against Carthage and Tuesday against Joplin.