GRANBY — The East Newton Patriots made a pair of passing touchdowns during their game Friday night against the Lamar Tigers.

In the previous nine games against Lamar, East Newton only scored a combined 21 points and the Patriots were shut out six times, including the previous three seasons.

Lamar, coming off consecutive losses for the first time since 2012, came back with a 49-14 victory Friday night at Don Johnston Stadium.

The Tigers scored the game’s first 28 points — 14 first and 14 second quarter — before East Newton quarterback Jeremiah Stewart connected with Ryan Millett on a touchdown pass.

The Tigers led 28-7 at halftime and then extended their lead to 28 when Case Tucker’s rushing TD capped off the opening drive of the second half.

Just about 30 seconds later, East Newton answered with a 83-yard TD pass from Stewart to Wyatt Moore. Moore scored four TDs in the Patriots’ lone win this season against winless Nevada.

East Newton, 1-5 overall and 1-3 Big 8 West, returns to action in Week 7 on the road against Monett, The Cubs have won three straight games, including Big 8 West contests against Lamar and Seneca; Monett defeated Seneca 35-28 on Friday night.

East Newton dropped to fifth in Class 2, District 3 with 30 points, just .33 behind 2-4 Liberty (Mountain View). Liberty (Mountain View) has won back-to-back games after starting the season 0-4, but three losses came against unbeaten Bolivar, unbeaten Thayer, and unbeaten Ava.

Ava owns a commanding lead in the district standings with the Bears’ 48.33 points 17 points higher than No. 2 Willow Springs. The Bears have at least three more wins than every team in the district.