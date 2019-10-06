WEST SENECA, Okla. — Seneca’s Chelsea Beville and East Newton’s Katie Kester have both given some very strong pitching performances this season.

On Thursday, Beville and Kester (and their respective teams) battled down to the wire and extra innings before Seneca came out with a 2-1 victory.

With one down in the bottom of the eighth, Kayden McNight reached on an infield single and then advanced to second on an error. On an 0-1 pitch, Maci Brown hit a RBI single to left for the win.

Beville earned the victory and she allowed one run (not earned) on five hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks over eight innings. She finished at 119 pitches, 84 for strikes, and Beville has 172 strikeouts over 113 innings this season, propelled by performances like 19 strikeouts against Aurora and 16 against Joplin.

Kester took the loss and she allowed two runs (one earned) on eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 7 1/3 innings. She finished at 116 pitches, 78 for strikes.

Emily Askren led Seneca with three hits, Bailey Lannon had two, and Kayla French, McNight, and Brown each had one. French tripled and Lannon doubled.

Five different East Newton players — Kenzie Massey, Makenna Brazier, Kester, Macy Bowman, and Liz Barrat — each had one hit, all singles. Kester stole three bases and Massey, Brasier, and Shaw Coburn each had one.

East Newton, 9-7 overall, takes a four-game losing streak — 14-6 Logan-Rogersville, 5-1 Reeds Spring, 8-3 Nevada, and 2-1 Seneca — into another Big 8 Conference West game, this one Tuesday on the road against Lamar.

The Lady Patriots play back-to-back-to-back games this week with Cassville on Wednesday and Neosho on Thursday.

Seneca, 11-10 overall, meanwhile returns home Tuesday against 15-win Reeds Spring.