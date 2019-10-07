SENECA — The Big 8 Conference West race just became a lot more interesting after the Monett Cubs came out of Earl Campbell Stadium with a 35-28 victory Friday night over the Seneca Indians.

Monett built a 20-0 lead, Seneca came back for a 22-20 advantage, and Monett went up 35-22 before Seneca closed out the scoring.

Monett’s Ethan Umfleet started the game in dynamite style for the visiting Cubs with an 85-yard kickoff return.

With only 3 minutes, 4 seconds expired from the clock, Monett already led 14-0 after Jamie Guinn scored on a 15-yard touchdown run.

Early in the second quarter, Karter Brink’s 1-yard TD run made it a 20-0 score.

The Indians finally got it going on their third drive with a Lance Stephens to Monty Mailes pass for 40 yards setting up a Mailes 7-yard run. Stephens’ 23-yard TD run provided a 20-14 halftime score.

Trey Wilson’s 49-yard run and then a two-point conversion gave Seneca the 22-20 lead with 7:05 remaining in the penultimate quarter.

Guinn scored on a 10-yard run and Brink finished off Monett’s scoring with a 1-yard run, and both players finished with two scores.

Wilson scored his second TD of the night for the final points of the evening, on a 44-yard run.

The Indians did not have one final scoring drive in them and Monett ran out the clock as Seneca saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

Seneca dropped to 4-2 overall and 3-1 Big 8 West, entering a big game in Week 7 against unbeaten Mount Vernon (6-0), who leads Class 3, District 6 with 46 points. The Indians fell to the fifth overall spot in the district at 35.67.

Monett improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 Big 8 West, and the Cubs are third in the district standings.