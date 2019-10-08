Despite not having the services of its No. 2 singles player, senior Maddie Meystrik, for the past couple of seasons due to her nursing an injury, the Moberly varsity girls tennis team remained strong enough to finish off Father Tolton Regional Catholic of Columbia by a 5-1 result at home Monday in first round play of the MSHSAA Class 1 District 8 team tournament to advance to the next round.

Lady Spartans coach Kyle Wiechens said as a result, he bumped up his varsity lineup among those listed from Nos. 3-7 to compete and finish out team district play. Coach Wiechens said Meystrik may recover in time to participate in district singles and doubles competition that takes place Saturday.

With the first round win, third seed Moberly (4-8) travels Tuesday to take on No. 2 Mexico (8-4) with a 4 p.m. first serve with the winner advancing to the district team championship final to be played at Truman State University in Kirksville come Wednesday.

The other district first round match had No. 4 Kirksville edging Fulton 5-4 to advance and play No. 1 Palmyra (9-3) in Tuesday's other semifinal.

Father Tolton's season dual record finished at 3-12.

The format for district team play is one set to 8 for doubles matches, and the best 2-out-of-3 sets for singles matches. Once a team acquires five victories from any combination of doubles or singles matches, then that school is awarded the team dual win and all other matches that were in play at the time are suspended.

The Lady Spartans won two of three doubles matches, and the first three singles matches that were completed to earn the right to play in the district semifinals.

Molly Greene and partner Lilliane Powell lost their No. 1 doubles match to Tolton's Margaret Duncan and Sarah Kiefer by a 6-8 score.

Moberly's No. 2 doubles unit of Katelyn Kruse and Jadyn Davidson picked up an 8-6 decision over Kiersten Brumfield and Zoie Vahabzadeh. Also winning was the Lady Spartan duo of Maggie Smith and Ashton Martin, an 8-0 triumph against the No. 3 doubles team of Catherine Cameron and Elizabeth Andriano.

In singles action, No. 1 Greene won 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Martin won 6-2, 6-1; and No. 6 Powell won 6-0, 6-4.

Meanwhile, the singles matches that were in progress involved Kruse playing at No. 2, Smith at No. 3 and Davidson at No. 5.