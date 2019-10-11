The Neosho Lady Wildcats, after their victories early this week against conference and district rivals Carthage and Joplin, improved to 15-6 overall and in the process the Lady Wildcats matched their wins total from last season entering Thursday’s game against Newton County foe East Newton.

The Lady Wildcats definitely brought their bats Tuesday in a 13-3 run-rule victory over Joplin, scoring two runs in the first, seven in the second, two in the fourth, and two in the fifth while Joplin managed one in the second and two in the fourth.

Neosho pounded out 20 hits with multi-hit games for six different Lady Wildcat players. Kaitlyn Killion and Sierra Jones both led the way with four hits each, Mikayla Long added three, and McKaylie Forrest, Tia Shed, and Kayla Bach each collected two. Lili Graue, Alivia Campbell, and Megan Geller each had one hit. Killion hit a triple and Jones and Long both collected doubles.

Killion scored three runs, while Graue, Long, and Bach each crossed home plate twice. Killion drove in three runs and Graue, Forrest, Jones, and Campbell each had two RBI.

Kyla Daspit earned the victory and she allowed one run (unearned) on no hits with two strikeouts and no walks over three innings. Brittany Winchester pitched two innings and allowed two runs (both earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Neosho defeated Carthage 6-2 on Monday behind one run in the first, two in the second, and three in the seventh, transcending Carthage’s single runs in the second and the fifth.

Long paced Neosho with a pair of hits and a pair of RBI, Campbell added two hits, and Killion and Graue each scored twice.

Daspit earned the victory and she allowed two runs (both earned) on eight hits with one strikeout and no walks over seven innings.

With victories against district opponents Carthage, Joplin, and Willard and losses to Republic and Webb City, Neosho takes the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Class 4, District 11 tournament with an opening game against No. 6 Joplin. Webb City and Republic are the top two seeds. Carthage hosts the district tournament.

Neosho returns to Carthage this weekend for the Carthage Invitational, which celebrates its 20th anniversary of competition.

The Lady Wildcats open at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Kearney. The rest of the field includes Oak Park, Ozark, Stoutland, McDonald County, Jefferson City, East Newton, Monett, Nevada, Joplin, Boonville, Lamar, and, of course, host Carthage.

In their last tournament, Neosho won the Branson Invitational with a perfect 5-0 run, part of a 9-1 run for the Lady Wildcats since a 5-4 loss to Ozark on Sept. 19.