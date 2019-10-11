The Truman boys soccer team overcame a 4-3 deficit with a late goal and claimed the Suburban Large Seven victory with a goal in overtime Wednesday.

Junior Chris Alessio finished off an Omar Cano corner kick in the third minute of overtime to lift the Patriots (5-7) to a 5-4 victory over host Liberty North.

Senior Jose Calderon made the win possible by scoring with 2:49 left in regulation time to tie it 4-4.

Cano scored in the 14th minute and with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half to tie it 2-2.

After Liberty North went up 3-2 with a goal in the 55th minute, senior Josue Ramirez tied it again in the 64th. The host Eagles then took the 4-3 lead with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation.

On Monday, Truman fell 6-2 to Staley. Ramirez and Calderon scored for the Patriots.

SMITHVILLE 3, FORT OSAGE 1: Fort Osage finished 0-3 in Park Hill South’s Panther Classic tournament with a loss to Smithville in the fifth-place game Thursday.

Brendon Crismon scored on an assist from Zach Wittman for the Indians’ lone goal.

“We played tough, tried to mount a comeback, but in the end we just didn't have enough,” Fort Osage coach Ra-Del Hinckley said. “Saw some good things from young players today.”