Jack Knust atoned for an earlier miss and the Grain Valley boys soccer team won despite being shorthanded.

Knust, a senior who missed on a first-half penalty kick, knocked in a second chance at a penalty kick with about three minutes left in the second overtime to lift the Eagles to a 3-2 Suburban Small Seven victory over host Kearney Tuesday.

Grain Valley (9-3-3, 6-2 Small Seven) lost a player late in regulation when the Eagles were issued a red card.

“We had a player issued a red card with a few minutes left in the game for what was deemed ‘last man back’ or denial of a goal scoring opportunity type foul right outside the box,” Grain Valley coach Tyler Nichol explained.

Despite that, the Eagles were able to keep it 2-2 until drawing a penalty in the 97th minute. That’s when Knust stepped up.

“Jack Knust had missed a penalty kick earlier in the first half but still wanted to take the kick when we earned one with about three minutes left in the second overtime,” Nichol said. “We played well for large portions tonight and learned about playing through some adversity. Big time for Jack to step up and want the ball again after missing one earlier in the game.”

Luis Gilardi helped the Eagles take a 2-0 lead. He scored on a direct free kick in the 30th minute. He then assisted on Kendall Schrader’s goal in the 48th minute.

Kearney, though, scored on a pair of headers off set pieces in the 63rd and 77th minutes to tie it and send it into overtime.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2, NORTH KANSAS CITY 1: William Chrisman built a 2-0 lead and held off host North Kansas City for a Suburban Middle Seven victory Tuesday.

In the second half, Zane Brende scored to give the Bears a 1-0 lead, and Cody Lien converted a penalty kick for a 2-0 advantage.

The Bears snapped a three-game skid to improve to 4-11 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

VAN HORN 6, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: Van Horn forward Edinson Rios continued his prolific season of scoring.

The senior tallied five goals to lead the Falcons to a 6-0 rout of visiting William Chrisman Monday night.

The five goals gives Edinson 30 goals with six games left in the regular season.

Edinson Rios scored off a Julio Rios assist in the 22nd minute as the Falcons took a 1-0 halftime lead.

He erupted for four straight goals in the second, posting a hat trick in the first six minutes of the half on an assist from Angel DeAvila and two assists from Juan Rangel.

Rios took an Enil Arteaga pass in the 58th minute to make it 5-0. Rangel capped the scoring with a goal in the 73rd minute on a Diego Coronado assist.

Cooper Sumpter made two saves to record the shutout as the Falcons improved to 14-3 with the non-conference victory.

BLUE SPRINGS 4, KEARNEY 0: Four different players scored as Blue Springs snapped a five-game losing streak with a non-conference home victory Monday.

Caden Hoehns blasted a shot through the Kearney goalkeeper’s hands to make it 1-0 at halftime.

Alex Maliwat scored off a Matthew Martinez pass to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

Will Rusk scored in a scramble in front of the net after a corner kick, and Alex Hornal scored in his first varsity game to cap it.

Alex Barajas and Matt Eisenreich combined for the shutout as the Wildcats improved to 9-6.

The junior varsity teams played to a 1-1 deadlock.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 2, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1: Blue Springs South was unable to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a Suburban Big Six home loss to Lee’s Summit West Monday.

The Titans scored in the 23rd and 30th minutes to grab the 2-0 lead.

Bradyn McIntyre scored in the 33rd minute to cut the deficit in half, but the Jaguars were unable to come up with the equalizer and dropped to 5-9 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

BELTON 2, FORT OSAGE 1: Fort Osage coach Ra-Del Hinckley challenged his team to be better in the second half, and it nearly paid off Monday.

Colby McDowell scored on a penalty kick but the Indians couldn’t get the equalizer in a Suburban Middle Seven home loss.

“The second half of our conference schedule has started, and I’ve challenged the young men of this team to win the second half,” Hinckley said after the Indians dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-6 in the conference. “Let’s be better this half of conference than we were the first half. Fewer goals against, more goals for. More wins, fewer losses.

“So far, we’re off to a good start. While we lost tonight’s game 2-1, we gave up fewer goals than last time, and we out scored Belton in the second half. Riley Rexford had a great game in the goal with seven huge saves.”

PARK HILL 1, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Lee’s Summit was unable to impose its will on host Park Hill in a Suburban Big Six overtime loss Tuesday.

“It was a frustrating evening for us,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said after gus team dropped to 7-6-1 overall and 4-2 in the conference. “We wanted to dictate the pace and style of play from the start, however we allowed Park Hill to have too much control instead in the opening half. We did not come out with the determination we needed from the start to control the match. For us to be successful we need to possess the ball and move it quickly to break down the other team. Park Hill played a little more direct and they got us to fall into that style.”

Park Hill converted a penalty kick with about three minutes left in overtime.

HARRISONVILLE 2, OAK GROVE 0: Oak Grove dropped to 11-7-1 overall and 3-3 in the Missouri River Valley Conference West with a road loss to Harrisonville Tuesday.