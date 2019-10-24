The Blue Springs South boys soccer team is going into the final week of the regular season with some momentum.

The Jaguars scored a pair of second-half goals to blank Raymore-Peculiar in a 2-0 Suburban Big Six home victory Wednesday.

It was the third straight win for the Jaguars and fourth in six games.

Bradyn McIntyre scored on an assist from Dylan Shuker in the 45th minute to put the Jaguars ahead.

Shuker then scored on a McIntyre assist just four minutes later.

Calvin Hays recorded the shutout in goal as the Jaguars improved to 8-9 overall and 3-6 in the conference.

The Blue Springs South junior varsity also claimed a 1-0 win.

PARK HILL 2, BLUE SPRINGS 1: Park Hill scored on a controversial penalty kick in the second half to claim a Suburban Big Six win over host Blue Springs Wednesday.

Carlos Llamas scored early to put the Wildcats ahead 1-0, but the Trojans tied it by halftime.

Blue Springs dropped to 11-9 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

The junior varsity teams battled to a scoreless draw.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 1, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 0: Lee’s Summit West outscored crosstown rival Lee’s Summit North 4-2 in a shootout to claim a Suburban Big Six win Wednesday.

“In the middle of a five-match losing streak we really wanted to come out tonight and play with more desire to find a way to make the necessary plays to get a result,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “We battled for 100 minutes and did a good job of maintaining our focus the entire time. Unfortunately we were not successful in kicks and we dropped the match.”

The Broncos fell to 7-10-1 overall and 3-5 in the conference.