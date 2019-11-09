1. Jake Fromm vs. Missouri defense

The Georgia quarterback can be devastating for opponents when he’s confident and clicking with receivers. Fromm has an uncanny ability to deliver a pass into tight windows that only give his receivers a chance to make a catch. Fromm completes over 70% of his passes to go along with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. Although the Missouri secondary is much improved, Fromm will most likely be the best quarterback the Tigers face all season. MU has given up seven passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season in eight games, a strong mark that certainly will be put to the test Saturday.

Edge: Fromm

2. Albert Okwuegbunam vs. Georgia defense

Okwuegbunam presents perhaps the most favorable matchup for Missouri. He is a ferocious tight end who can take over a game, and not many other teams in the country have a weapon like him. Okwuegbunam only has 18 catches for 250 yards and six touchdowns this season, however. Part of that is Southeastern Conference defenses keeping an eye on him every play and making others beat them. But he only has one catch over Missouri’s past two games. Despite Tigers head coach Barry Odom’s insistence they need to keep him involved, MU has yet to force that issue. Does Georgia’s defense take No. 81 away again? Or does he have a breakout game?

Edge: Okwuegbunam

3. Missouri’s recent history vs. Georgia’s aura

The Tigers' past two games haven’t been good, but rather cringeworthy. Two games where MU was favored by more than 31 points combined ended in defeats by a combined 29 points. Georgia still has aspirations of an SEC title, the College Football Playoff and a national championship despite a rare home loss to South Carolina about a month ago. When these two paths collide Saturday, which team prevails? Missouri may have nothing to lose as a team that won’t be picked by many to win in Athens. Does that motivate the Tigers to shock the conference and derail the Bulldogs' hopes of a storybook ending?

Edge: Georgia’s aura

4. Missouri’s bye week vs. Georgia beating Florida

Missouri has had two weeks to reflect, heal up and start a game plan for the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Georgia took down the Gators last Saturday to earn a resume-building win and take control of the SEC East. Georgia and Missouri are the only two teams to hold the claim that, if they win out, they would be assured to finish atop the SEC East (of course, MU still has the NCAA sanctions pending appeal, and a postseason ban would include the SEC championship game). Which team is better prepared this weekend? The one with a 5-3 record but is well-rested? Or the one that played in a top-10 matchup seven days ago, owns a 7-1 record and is ranked No. 6?

Edge: Georgia beating Florida

5. Georgia's discipline vs. Missouri eliminating mistakes



Georgia is averaging 60 yards in penalties per game but hasn’t had a performance yet, save South Carolina, where those mistakes have messed with its composure. Missouri hasn’t been that fortunate, as it’s averaging nearly 72 penalty yards per game. More importantly, the yellow flags have been thrown frequently during the Tigers' past two games. MU committed 20 penalties for 195 yards combined in losses at Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Does Missouri have another outing where penalties disrupt its momentum? Or do the Bulldogs have an out-of-character performance and the roles are flipped? The key to MU having a chance is limiting unforced errors.

Edge: Missouri eliminating mistakes