Friday night’s junior high basketball game in Boonville was more than just a game.

Bragging rights in Cooper County were at stake between the Ss. Peter & Paul Warriors and the Pilot Grove Tigers.

Having already 12 games compared to just one for Ss. Peter & Paul, it didn’t come as a surprise that the Tigers prevailed in both the boys and girls games by the scores of 47-30 and 39-31. respectively.

The Lady Tigers, improving to 10-3 on the season, couldn’t have asked for a better start while leading Ss. Peter & Paul 13-4 after one, 22-10 at the half and 34-14 after three quarters of play. However, in the final period, the Lady Warriors had their best quarter of the game with a 17-5 advantage to cut the lead back to eight.

Pilot Grove coach Aly Wessing said the girls came out agressive with the press and did an excellent job of looking down the court.

Emma Sleeper led all scorers for Pilot Grove with 22 points. Claire Rentel pitched in eight points while Ava Hoff added five and Brooke Lorenz with four.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 0-2 on the season, Addi Hubach had a team-high 15 points while Alison Eichelberger added seven and Allison Drummond with four.

In the girl’s B-team game, Ss. Peter & Paul defeated Pilot Grove 10-5.

While playing only two quarters, Lady Warriors outscored Pilot Grove 4-2 in the first and 6-3 in the second.

Lillian Newham paced all scorers for Ss. Peter & Paul with eight points. Becca Shaw chipped in two.

For Pilot Grove, Cloey Tavenner had three and Kayla Lorenz with two.

In the boys game, Pilot Grove outscored St. Peter & Paul in all four quarters and led 10-7 after one, 19-14 at the half and 33-22 after three quarters of play. The Tigers also held a 9-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Maddex Douglas had the high game for Pilot Grove, who improved to 9-4 on the season, with 21 points. Logan Goehman chipped in 13 while Beau Walker and Ian Sprick added four points each, Alec Schupp three and Hayden Sleeper with two.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, who dropped to 0-2, Henry Rohrbach finished the game with 11 points, one assist and one steal.

Ross Brackman had six points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal while Luis Green added four points, three steals and two rebounds, Ben Lutz four points and five rebounds, Levi Jeffries three points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist, Rhodes Leonard two points, six rebounds and one assist, Kennedy Griffin two rebounds and Adam Nave with one rebound.

The Warriors also finished the game just 2 of 9 from the foul line.

Ss. Peter & Paul coach Joe Herzog said Pilot Grove was aggressive on defense and disrupted the Warriors’ offense with full court pressure throughout the game. “We had no answer for their “big” inside,” Herzog said.



