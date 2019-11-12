CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic volleyball team will bring home a third-place state trophy.

The Guardians defeated Windsor of Imperial, Mo., 25-22, 25-22 in the third-place match of the Class 3 Missouri State High School Volleyball Championships Saturday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The Guardians finished with a 22-9-2 in their first season in Class 3 after Class 2 state final four appearances in their first two years as a school.

St. Michael went 2-4 in the round-robin portion on Friday, starting with 25-15, 25-13 wins over Windsor.

But the Guardians fell 25-23, 25-14 to St. Francis Borgia of Washington, Mo., and then lost 25-13, 25-12 to defending Class 3 state champion Logan-Rogersville.

St. Francis Borgia went on to claim the title, defeating Logan-Rogersville 25-15, 18-25, 25-20 in the championship match.

Nixa (Class 4), Hermann (Class 2) and Advance (Class 1) captured the other state titles.