St. Michael The Archangel Catholic junior goalkeeper Vincent Haggerty played one of his best games of the season.

What made his performance impressive was that he was able to hold a Guadalupe Centers Charter team, which averaged a gaudy 6.05 goals per game, to just one goal in Wednesday’s Class 2 sectional matchup at Lee’s Summit North High School.

Even with the junior’s incredible play, it wasn’t enough in a 1-0 loss.

The Aztecs’ only goal came 15 seconds into the game when Luckyboy Tarley sent a long through ball to David Portillo, who punched it in for the game’s only score.

“We came out flat-footed, and they just scored on their chance,” Haggerty said. “I could have done more to save that one. I think I was asleep on that one.”

Guadalupe (19-2) kept St. Michael’s defense under pressure for a good portion of the first half and much of the second half, but Haggerty kept making clutch saves to keep his team in it. Marco Ibarra Antonio had a shot from 8 yards out stopped by a diving Haggerty midway through the second half.

Portillo later had a breakaway opportunity and was one-on-one with Haggerty before the goalie made a spectacular challenge and made a sliding tackle to stop Portillo’s progress.

But his best save came when Alexis Ibarra Aldava hit a rocket from the left wing that appeared that it might sneak under the crossbar. However, Haggerty used every bit of his 5-foot-10 frame to leap and knocked the ball over the goal to keep it 1-0.

“It goes without saying how invaluable Vincent is to this team,” St. Michael coach Rob Putthoff said. “We knew he was going to have a huge game for us to be competitive and have a chance to win. Outside of that first 15 seconds, he came up with some huge saves. We just couldn’t reward him with a goal of our own.”

The St. Michael offense was unable to find the back of the net despite having a few chances inside the Aztecs’ 18-yard box. St. Michael sophomore Adonnis Delgado caught Guadalupe’s goalkeeper when he came off his line and got a look at the goal with just one defender there. However, the ball was cleared and the Aztecs escaped without giving up a goal early in the second half.

“We created enough chances,” Putthoff said. “Their goalkeeper is pretty solid and they have a good center back who plays physical and strong. We got behind the line and created some good opportunities, we just couldn’t find the back of the net today.”

The Guardians finished their season at 12-10-2 and will graduate just two seniors.

“We graduated three seniors last year and two of them had 50 goals between them, so we had a huge void to fill,” Putthoff said. “We had some sophomores step up and our juniors were three-year starters. In three playoff games, we allowed one goal. We matured and I am very proud of these guys.”