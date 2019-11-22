There is a mixture of pride and excitement in coach Brian Meny’s voice when he begins to talk about the Battle boys basketball team's 2019-20 schedule.

Who can blame him? Battle will travel to Knightstown, Indiana, on Dec. 21 to play Limestone (Ill.) in The Hoosier Gym.

Wait … which gym? Yeah, that Hoosier Gym. The one from the coveted American movie “Hoosiers,” considered one of the greatest sports movies of all time.

That's not all. The Spartans are also scheduled to travel to the North Central Missouri College Shootout in Trenton and the Border Classic in Pittsburg, Kansas.

The road trips reflect the drastic changes Meny has made in his first three seasons leading the program. Battle went 4-21 the season before Meny took over. The Spartans have gone 53-31 since, including three straight district championships.

Meny doesn't make it about himself. This schedule and the exposure that comes with it is for Battle’s seniors: Maricus Grant, Kylum Harper, Abdi Ibrahim and Zhvaughn Ward — the players who have been with Meny from day one and played a major role in the program since their freshman year.

“They’ve earned that,” Meny said. "They deserve the opportunity to go and they want to go a step further. It’s a two-fold process.”

Battle has achieved plenty of recent success. The Spartans have won district titles in four of the past five years. However, those strong seasons have also brought disappointment as Battle hasn’t won a sectional game in three tries under Meny. The Spartans ran into a buzzsaw in his first year as Webster Groves dominated them by 38 points led by Carte’Are Gordon and Courtney Ramey. Both are now playing for Division I programs, with Gordon at Saint Louis and Ramey at Texas.

The next two years brought Battle a seven-point loss to Fort Zumwalt South, then a nine-point loss to Francis Howell.

All of this leaves Grant with one thing on his mind: moving past sectionals this season.

“Our main focus for the seniors is a state title,” Grant said. “That’s been my dream since freshman year.”

Battle didn’t lose any seniors from last year’s 20-win team, but the coaching staff noticed it would take more than just added experience to get over the hump. Even though the Spartans had three all-district players in Grant, Ward, and Cachao Gianquinto, they needed something more.

Assistant coach Tyler Victor saw a need for them to get bigger in the weight room.

“Each year in the sectional game we have been the less physical team because we’ve been smaller, both in height and strength,” Victor said. "We can’t change our height, but we can change how strong our kids are.”

Weight training became a focal point of Battle’s offseason workouts and even more so during the preseason. The Spartans have lifted three times a week and spent less time on conditioning to help put on muscle. Victor wants the experience to be more than just squatting or curls. It’s about building mental and physical toughness.

“Guys experience failure and they experience success all within a round of 30 seconds,” Victor said.

Battle has strength in numbers this season. The Spartans return four double-digits scorers: Gianquinto, Grant, Tristan Meny and Ward.

That's partly why the program was so comfortable lining up this difficult schedule. Everything is in preparation for districts, another date with the state sectionals and hopefully beyond.

“It’s really top-notch schools and we might take some losses this year,” coach Meny said. “But hopefully we’ll be ready for when it comes down to it.”

That’s all that matters.