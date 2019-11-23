With all-conference selection Daelyn Schmauch being not only returning starter but also the Lady Thunderbirds lone senior member on the 13-player roster, the North Callaway varsity girls basketball team arguably is considered to be in a rebuilding mode this 2019-2020 season under head coach Morgan Beamer.

This will be Beamer fourth year at the helm (43-36 coaching record) as her along with assistant coaches Jantzen Bradford and Erinn Bush work with many young fresh faces.

The coaching staff has been working hard in the preseason hoping to build upon the 11-14 overall record established a year ago and finishing 6-4 in the Eastern Missouri Conference.

“We are extremely young this season. We only have one returning starter and only have one senior on our team this season. Since this year’s team is very young, this season is all about improving our fundamentals and overall understanding of the game,” coach Beamer said.

North Callaway girls lost Kenzie Ausfahl, who reached a personal milestone of eclipsing the 1,000th point plateau in her prep career, to graduation and Beamer said she is looking for newcomers to help fill the void vacated by Ausfahl.

Schmauch will be greatly looked upon for team leadership. The guard averaged 10.2 points as well as three rebounds and steals per contest her junior year, and Schmauch led the team in steals .

Her sophomore sister Ryelle will accompany her at the top serving as point guard said coach Beamer. Look for juniors Haley Kimbley and Trinity Brush, and sophomore Piper Jeffiries as the other projected starters.

“With the leadership we will receive from our senior Daelyn Schmauch I am excited to see what our younger girls are able to provide at the varsity level,” added Beamer. “By graduating three starters last season and then having a fourth starter move away at the start of this school year, it leaves a lot of positions and playing time open at the varsity level. I am excited to see our overall growth this season from our first game to our last.”

North Callaway girls' first test of the season arrives Dec. 3 when they host Centralia, and come Dec. 9-14 they will participate in the Centralia Invitational. Their other regular season tournament venue is a drive south across the county to compete at the South Callaway Tournament in Mokane.

The Lady Thunderbirds will compete in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 8 tournament at a site to be determined. Joining them at this venue are Bowling Green, Christian of O'Fallon, Hermann, Lutheran St. Charles, Montgomery County, Winfield and Wright City.