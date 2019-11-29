The Bucklin/Macon County boys' basketball team had a rough go in its season opener at home versus Keytesville on Monday.

The Bulldogs fell 69-21, and trailed 38-5 at halftime.

BMC picked things up a little bit to begin the second half by scoring eight points in the first two minutes of the third period.

Coach Blake Burns said that his team shook some of its early-season woes, and will look more competitive in the Northwestern Invitational Tournament in Mendon next week.

"We didn't come out with a very good start, but we constantly put in the effort," Burns said. "We made some adjustments, and I think the boys were receptive to that and you saw us improve throughout the night. It's so early, and we're so young, so it's hard to blame a lot of those things on anything aside from silly mistakes and being outsized. There were a bunch of times they got easy baskets when we didn't control the middle.

"We've got to be able to work the ball a little better and attack the rim. Leadership is a key thing that we're really looking for from our team."

BMC junior Brayden McKim finished with a team-high eight points. The team's lone senior, Dakota Burkhamer, finished with three, as did sophomore Ignacio Guerrero.

Three Keytesville players finished in double figures in scoring.