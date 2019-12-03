Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Nick Schneider picked up the most unique win of his young career this weekend in Wichita.

It took 72 hours to complete a 6-2 rout over the ECHL Mountain Division rival Wichita Thunder.

The Mavericks and Thunder played 6 minutes, 27 seconds of the first period at Intrust Bank Arena Friday night before play was suspended because of issues with the ice.

“There was a hole in the ice,” Schneider said Monday morning, following a practice session at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, “an actual hole in the ice.

“It wasn’t there when the game started, but somehow it developed and they couldn’t fix it.”

After an hour-plus delay, the game was postponed until 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Mavericks took their frustration out on the Thunder, claiming the 6-2 win. It followed a thrilling 4-3 overtime win Saturday against Wichita when Zach Osburn scored 2:35 into the extra period.

Tyler Parsons was in the net for the win Saturday, stopping 28 of 31 shots.

“Yeah, I don’t think I ever needed 72 hours to be part of a win,” Schneider said with a laugh. “I was proud of all the guys. We responded with that overtime win Saturday, Tyler was great and we really turned it up Sunday. It was a very good weekend.”

The Mavericks gained significant ground in the Mountain Division standings and now sit just five points out of playoff position – fourth place Wichita is 9-7-5-0 for 23 points and the seventh-place Mavericks are 8-9-2-0 for 18 points.

“That’s the important thing,” Schneider said, “climbing up the standings. We want to get in a playoff position and stay there.”

In the Sunday rout, it was tied 1-1 on Friday goals by the Mavericks’ C.J. Eick and Wichita’s Cameron Hebig heading into the game’s resumption.

Ryan Van Stralen gave the Mavericks a 2-1 lead with his third goal on the weekend at the 9:14 mark of the first period. Van Stralen picked up his second goal of the game just four minutes later.

Captain Rocco Carzo tipped home a shot from the point by Cliff Watson on the power play to extend the lead to 4-1 at the 15:43 mark.

The Mavericks made it 5-1 at 17:27 when Darian Dziurzynski tipped in a Carzo shot for another power play goal.

Dziurzynski extended the lead to 6-1 with his second power play goal of the game with 1:11 left in the second period.

Wichita’s Beau Starrett added a late goal with 1:27 left in regulation.

On Saturday, Van Stralen scored two goals just 36 seconds apart early in the second period to give the Mavericks a 2-1 lead.

Spencer Dorowicz tied it for Wichita, but Tad Kozun scored at the 15:04 mark for a 3-2 advantage.

Wichita tied it with just 1:07 left in regulation on Starrett’s second goal, but Osburn won it for the Mavericks at 2:35 of overtime.