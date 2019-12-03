Opening games Monday at the 89th Annual Glasgow Invitational did not bode well for Westran basketball fans as both Hornets teams returned home with losses to drop to the consolation bracket.

Fourth-seed Westran boys led Fayette 35-30 upon the start of the fourth quarter but could not contain Cale Polson in the final stanza. The Falcons senior netted eight of his 15 points to help Fayette come back and edge the Hornets 49-48.

Senior Trey Burton scored 18 points, Seth Berrey knocked down three threes to finish with 11 in a losing effort for Westran (1-1). Karter Koenig scored nine points, Caleb Nagel eight, and two points were chipped in by Treyton Black.

Kyle Schleeter of Fayette (2-0) led all scorers with 19 points, and Cody Hilgedick added seven.

Fayette made 5 of 12 free throws, and the Hornets went 6-for-9.

In the other first round boys game, No. 1 slater defeated Marceline 61-31.

Wednesday's tournament schedule lists Slater meeting Fayette in the 6 p.m. semifinal, and Westran meets Marceline at 9 p.m.

In girls action Monday, top-seed Marceline led the Lady Hornets28-9 by halftime and carried on to win 58-25.

Kenzie Stahl of Marceline (2-0) scored a game-high 17 points, Addy Schmitt added 10 and nine points were added by Addison Huber.

Freshman point guard Dylan Perry made 7 of 10 free throws to score 15 points as Westran's top scorer. Maddy Harvey and Haley Untiedt each had four points and Chase Perry tossed in two.

Also on Monday, fourth-seed Glasgow girls defeated La Plata 60-48.

The Lady Hornets return to play another 4:30 p.m. game Wednesday facing La Plata in consolation action, while the 7:30 p.m. semifinal contest has Marceline matching up with Glasgow.