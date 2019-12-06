Macon girls' suffocating defensive pressure was too much for Moberly to absorb Thursday as the Lady Spartans had difficulty releasing most of their shot attempts, and as a result the Tiger girls handed Moberly a 58-40 home loss.

Sophomore Lexi Miller made 6 of 9 free throws to score 16 points to lead Macon (2-1). Kate Hawkins and Shelby Petre added 14 and 12 points respectively for the cause.

“Playing an aggressive, on the ball pressure style of defense is the kind of culture we want to install and be known for in Macon girls basketball. We want to annoy the other team and want you to be tired of us at the end of the night,” said Macon girls first year head coach Richard Driscoll. “We want to be the kind of team that our opponent would think as they walk off the court thinking they do not want to play us again. Our girls played hard tonight, but we also made our fair share of mistakes. Overall, I think we did a nice job defensively taking things away from what Moberly was trying to do.”

Moberly trailed by 13 points in the second quarter following a Lexi Miller steal and the sophomore's finish of taking the basketball three-fourths the length of the court for a layup at 1:50.

Lady Spartans senior Mary Billington would hit a three at 0:58 and then score in transition 20-seconds later to cut Moberly's deficit to 27-19 by halftime.

Billington attracted double-team attention upon touching the ball and struggled to release her shots but managed to score a game-high 19 points with five threes and going 4-for-4 at the stripe.

After the break Macon's pressure again took its toll on the home team as it gave cause to Moberly committing unforced turnovers of travel infractions as well as throwing the ball away into open space. Macon's lead grew as large as 54-36 with 3:47 remaining when Hawkins, a 5'10 junior, was aggressive on three consecutive possessions of taking the ball strong to the rim scoring field goals.

“Coming into this game I kind of knew Macon would want to get up into our face, making us feel uncomfortable, and they did. We struggled in the half-court game as I thought our ball movement was not very good and we turned the ball over way too much, “ said Lady Spartans coach Tony Vestal. “We got to playing too fast of a pace. We did not get off many clean shots and I thought we stood around a lot offensively. I know Mary had to really work extra hard to take the shots she got as they really keyed on her.”

Freshman Kennedy Messer was Moberly's second leading scorer with eight points and senior Aleesia Oliver had six. Maci Hardwick Sam Calvert and Alaina Link all chipped in two points.

The Tigers went 16-for-28 at the free throw line, and Moberly made 6 of 11.

Macon girls participate in the 64th Annual Centralia Tournament next week as the No. 3 seed. Playing Harrisburg at 9 p.m. Monday.

Moberly (1-2) travels Monday to play Southern Boone at Ashland in a jayvee/varsity double header.