It's official: The University of Missouri Board of Curators on Tuesday morning unanimously approved the hiring of Eliah Drinkwitz to become the 33rd head football coach in school history.

Drinkwitz takes over as leader of the Tigers after one season in charge at Appalachian State, where he led the Mountaineers to a 12-1 record and a Sun Belt Conference championship.

“I’m excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri,” Drinkwitz said in a statement released by the university. “This is a special place with special people. I know this is the Show-Me State, and I’m fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about.”

Drinkwitz replaces Barry Odom, who was fired Nov. 30 after a 25-25 record in four seasons as Missouri head coach, including a 6-6 mark in 2019.

The new MU coach is set to make around $4 million annually, approximately $1 million more than Odom made this year.

"I'm thrilled to have him here leading our program," athletic director Jim Sterk said of Drinkwitz. "He's got passion, a plan and a vision that will take this program to great heights."

Drinkwitz was in the first season of a five-year contract with the Mountaineers that paid him $750,000 annually. His buyout was about $1.7 million.

He has coached at the FBS level since 2010, with stops as an assistant at Auburn, Arkansas State and Boise State.

For the three seasons prior to being hired at Appalachian State, Drinkwitz was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Carolina State.

Drinkwitz is set to be introduced to the MU community at 10:45 a.m. at the Show-Me Club in the South End Zone complex at Memorial Stadium.

"This is a coach that brings a good combination of creativity and excitement to our football program," board chair Jon Sundvold said.

This story will be updated.