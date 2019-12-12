15th-annual basketball "shootout," sponsored by North Central Missouri College Foundation, will run through New Year's Eve with 101 teams from 59 schools involved in 68 games.



TRENTON, Mo. — Beginning with a 6-games slate this Saturday (Dec. 14, 2019), the 15th-annual "High School Holiday Hoops" event will tip off at the Ketcham Community Center on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton

By the time the “shootout” event sponsored by the North Central Missouri College Foundation, Inc., concludes on New Year’s Eve, 59 Missouri and Iowa high schools will have had teams compete.

It is a nine-day event with all games played in the Ketcham Community Center on the college's campus. A total of 68 games are scheduled with 101 teams expected to participate.

While games begin Saturday, there will be a 4-days break before action resumes and the essentially-daily play begins. Once contests commence again on Thursday, Dec. 19, the only dates the rest of the year on which games are not scheduled are Sunday, Dec. 22, Christmas Eve and Day, Thursday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 29.

Should games require cancellation, due to weather or other circumstances, those will not be made up, Hoops director Steve Maxey reminds.

Area schools with at least one team participating include Chillicothe, Southwest Livingston, Tina-Avalon, Meadville, Hale/Bosworth, Hamilton: Penney, Braymer, Polo, Jamesport: Tri-County, Norborne, and Hardin-Central.

Chillicothe’s boys are to face Kansas City’s Hogan Prep next Thursday, Dec. 19, at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Hornets are ticketed to rematch with Smithville Friday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m.

Southwest Livingston’s girls are slated to play at NCMC three times and the boys twice and Tri-County’s clubs twice each. Most of the rest of the area team involved will have one appearance apiece, although a couple will have two.

Admission to attend a full day of games is a mere $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.

Maxey notes that the schedule announced earlier this week and listed below is still subject to change. One Dec. 27 pairing remains undetermined.

Considered to be the largest high school holiday basketball shoot-out in the state, Maxey says the event has grown from only 12 teams in 2004 to over 100 varsity basketball teams for the 15th-annual showcase.

15th-annual HIGH SCHOOL HOLIDAY HOOPS DAILY SCHEDULE

(Game times are p.m. unless indicated otherwise)Saturday, Dec. 14

1:00 – (G) Princeton vs. Fayette

2:30 – (B) Princeton vs. Fayette

4:00 – (B) Des Moines: North vs. Grandview Christian (Mo.)

5:30 – (G) Gallatin vs. Hardin-Central

7:00 – (B) KC: Northland Christian vs. Hardin-Central

8:30 – (B) Gallatin vs. Creston, Iowa



Thursday, Dec. 19

2:30 – (B) Gilman City vs. KC: Northland Christian

4:00 – (G) Gilman City vs. Southwest Livingston

5:30 – (B) KC: Hogan Prep vs. Chillicothe

7:00 – (G) Lathrop vs. St. Joseph: Lafayette



Friday, Dec. 20

2:30 – (G) Jamesport: Tri-County vs. Higbee

4:00 – (B) Jamesport: Tri-County vs. Higbee

5:30 – (B) Columbia Independent vs. Cameron

7:00 – (G) StL: Lutheran South vs. Cameron

8:30 – (B) StL: Lutheran South vs. Grandview Christian (Iowa)



Saturday, Dec. 21

8:30a – (G) Braymer vs. Brashear

10:00a – (B) Braymer vs. Brashear

11:30a – (G) Benton vs. StL: Lutheran South

1:00 – (B) Des Moines: Hoover vs. StL: Lutheran South

2:30 – (B) Grandview Ch (Iowa) vs. Hazelwood: East

4:00 – (B) Montrose vs. Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris

5:30 – (G) Montrose vs. Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris

7:00 – (G) Green City vs. Stanberry

8:30 – (B) Green City vs. Stanberry



Monday, Dec. 23

8:30a – (G) Tina-Avalon vs. North Harrison

10:00a – (B) Tina-Avalon vs. North Harrison

11:30a – (G) Mound City vs. Hale/Bosworth

1:00 – (B) KC: Northland Christian vs. Hale/Bosworth

2:30 – (B) Sedalia: Sacred Heart vs. Mercer

4:00 – (G) St. Joseph: Lafayette vs. Lawson

5:30 – (B) St. Joseph: Lafayette vs. Lawson

7:00 – (G) Hamilton: Penney vs. Princeton

8:30 – (B) Hamilton: Penney vs. Princeton



Friday, Dec. 27

8:30a – (B) Bucklin/Macon County R-4 vs. Mercer

10:00a – (G) Bucklin/Macon County R-4 vs. Rock Port

11:30a – (B) Rock Port vs. Green City

1:00 – (G) Hardin-Central vs. Green City

2:30 – (B) Smithville vs. Hamilton: Penney

4:00 – (G) Smithville vs. Chillicothe

5:30 – (B) TBD vs. TBD

7:00 – (G) Plattsburg vs. Milan

8:30 – (B) Plattsburg vs. Milan



Saturday, Dec. 28

8:30a – (G) Southwest Livingston vs. Rock Port

10:00a – (B) La Plata vs. Rock Port

11:30a – (G) La Plata vs. Carrollton

1:00 – (B) Laddonia: Community R-6 vs. Carrollton

2:30 – (B) Columbia: Battle vs. KC: Hogan Prep

4:00 – (G) Smithville vs. Trenton

5:30 – (B) Smithville vs. Trenton

7:00 – (G) Winston vs. Meadville

8:30 – (B) Winston vs. Meadville



Monday, Dec. 30

8:30a – (G) North Harrison vs. Albany

10:00a – (B) North Harrison vs. Albany

11:30a – (G) King City vs. Jamesport: Tri-County

1:00 – (B) King City vs. Jamesport: Tri-County

2:30 – (G) Southwest Livingston vs. Putnam County

4:00 – (B) Southwest Livingston vs. Putnam County

5:30 – (G) Schuyler County vs. Winston

7:00 – (B) Schuyler County vs. Winston

8:30 – (B) Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris vs. Polo



Tuesday, Dec. 31

8:30a – (G) Pattonsburg vs. East Harrison

10:00a – (B) Pattonsburg vs. East Harrison

11:30a – (G) Kirksville vs. Excelsior Springs

1:00 – (B) Kirksville vs. Southwest Livingston

2:30 – (G) Norborne vs. Worth County

4:00 – (B) Norborne vs. Worth County

5:30 – (B) Trenton vs. KC: Northland Christian

7:00 – (G) Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris vs. Polo