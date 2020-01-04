Monroe City boys basketball coach Brock Edris knew the going would get tough, but his Panthers rattled off a 6-0 start this season, its best in three years.

Monroe City is amid immense success as a program, winning three straight district titles while averaging 25 wins the past three seasons.

Then Monroe City was blown out at Tolton by 36 points the week before Christmas. Edris felt his senior-laden team was undisciplined in the lopsided loss. The Panthers were shocked in the first half by the Trailblazers' speed and perimeter talent. Despite the disappointment, Edris expected his team to recover against Rock Bridge.

With 15 seconds left in the first half Friday night, the Bruins held a 11-8 lead and were in position to head into the locker room only up three points despite holding the Panthers to three field goals. Nothing was falling for Monroe City, yet the Panthers were still in it — much to Edris' delight. But with 10 seconds on the clock, Rock Bridge's Charles Wilson cut to the rim for a bucket, and an errant inbound pass led to another Bruins basket by Carlos Brown as the buzzer sounded.

Four points in less than 10 seconds brought the Rock Bridge lead to seven. Any and all momentum for Monroe City ended there.

"We were in a zone at the time, gave up a middle drive and they were able to score," Edris recalled. "And, for whatever reason, we inbounded the ball right under our basket and they get a steal.

"It was unfortunate. But the game wasn’t over.”

Rock Bridge was sluggish in the first half, but in the second, the Bruins adjusted. Rock Bridge went on to outscore Monroe City by 13 in the fourth quarter en route to a 46-29 victory.

Bruins coach Jim Scanlon, whose team improves to 5-3, knew the victory wasn’t pretty. Fifteen points at halftime isn’t the type of basketball he or his players enjoy. But he was impressed with his team’s ability to embrace the slow pace and play tight defense in this style of game.

“They got into a grind-it game and that was smart,” Scanlon said of Monroe City, which falls to 6-2. “They’re a good team. … It was good for us. It wasn’t easy for us and we had to work for it. I really liked our resolve and toughness because it’s a hard game to adapt to.”

The Bruins never trailed, but Monroe City brought it to 18-17 with 2:30 left in the third quarter after hitting back-to-back 3-pointers. The Panthers started the second half on a 9-3 run, matching their first-half mark of three made field goals.

In response to the Panthers' charge, Wilson made his presence felt. He finished with a game-high 16 points and was there to answer the run from Monroe City.

“I was just trying to hit holes,” Wilson said. “I had to hit more shots. ... I figured, we had to win some way.”

Rock Bridge plays again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against crosstown rival Battle (4-2). The Bruins have won the last nine matchups in the series.