The Moberly Greyhounds exited the 2010s era with an 188-62 overall record with Patrick Smith serving as men's head basketball coach when he returned for his second stint at the helm starting with the 2012-13 season.

Moberly Area Community College entered the semester break of its 2019-2020 campaign with a 13-4 record while having an average scoring outcome of 94-76. MACC has made 48 percent of field goals taken, 37 percent from the three and the Hounds are making 68 percent of its free throws.

Eddie Creal, a sophomore transfer from Joliet, Ill., is one of four Greyhounds averaging double figures in scoring through the first 17 games and leads the team at 16.9 ppg and in rebounds at 6.9 rpg. Markelo Sullivan, the program's only returrning sophomore, is averaging 15.3 ppg and 6.3 rpg, while freshmen Cortez Mosely is at 14.2 ppg along with 6.1 rebounds and Tyrek Chambers is averaging 13.4 ppg.

Freshman point guard Dezi Jones is providing 9.9 points and delivering 3.8 assists per contest. Other key offensive contributors have been sophomore transfers Dusan Mahorcic (8.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Quinton Drayton (7.5 ppg).

Moberly Greyhounds rang in the 2020 new year last Saturday earning a tough 71-67 victory against Southeastern CC in West Burlington, Ia. to improve its record to 14-4.

Tuesday night both the MACC men and women's teams played at St. Louis CC of Forest Park.

Three Rivers CC of Poplar Bluff will be Moberly's first Region 16 test when the Raiders pay a visit to the Fitzsimmons-John Arena come Jan. 10 for another Greyhounds' double header.

Here is how Greyhounds coach Smith responded to five questions posed to him Jan. 2 about his team's first semester set of games.

As a college educator and coach, what grade would you give your men's basketball team for their overall performance in the first semester, and briefly explain.

“I'd give us a B letter grade. The first two of our game losses (98-96 to Iowa Western on Nov. 9, 86-80 to Butler CC, Kan. On Dec. 15) were games I felt we should have won but were not prepared well enough at that point of our season. Lack of playing experience together hurt us I think,” said MACC coach Smith. “We closed out the semester winning nine of 11 games. We lost to a very good Indian Hills team who I believe is a Top-10 team in a game that we trailed by three with about a minute and one-half left and played right there with them. But they knocked down more shots at the end to win (72-63 on Nov. 30). The other loss was to Triton, a Top-20 team, by a score of 103-100 that went into overtime at the Highland Tournament in a game that we did not play particular well in.”

Name a couple of strengths you witnessed coming from your team.

“We have good balance. We're putting four to six guys about every night into double figures, which is completely opposite from what we had last year when we had Alonzo Verge and Sean Miller-Moore with the bulk of our team scoring and also Tahj Small. Markelo Sullivan , our only returning player, found his scoring groove later in the second semester that really helped the team,” Smith said. “Our depth for scoring must be a key factor for this team if we want to continue to move forward. I feel comfortable right now of us being nine deep and a close 10. This is an area as a coach that I must do a better job utilizing more and putting the right combination of our players on the floor because we have the talent. We are a team that defensively can make things happen as we have a lot of guys that can turn you over.”

Any pleasant surprises?

“We thought Cortez Mosely could be a pretty good player for us when we signed him, but Cortez has turned out to be a very good player as has Eddie Creal who has been the overall stand-out player for us in the first semester. I've noticed a couple of other guys who are close to being like that if only they will take that next step or two to become a lot better,” added Smith. “Tyrek Chambers just played two of his best games of the season offensively for us at Quincy. Now we need him to concentrate and do the same on defense.”

Name a couple of areas about your team that need to be strengthened.

“It's not about how many great plays you make, but rather how few bad plays you make. Right now we've been a team that's made too many bad plays especially with us having bad possessions to where we've been making bad decisions with the basketball,” said Smith. “We need to be more consistent in what we are doing on the floor for the entire game. I told our guys that you don't have to be out there playing 40 minutes of great basketball every game. But you don't need to be out there playing 20 minutes of good basketball, 10 minutes of average basketball and 10 minutes of bad basketball.We need more consistency and more minutes of playing good basketball while continuing to trust and mature as a team. InWhat I'm hoping to see happen in this second semester of games is having our freshmen and transfer players to become sophomore-like players in our program and being able to lean upon one another more as a team.”

What is your scouting report on Region 16 opponents?

“I really do not know a whole lot about everyone yet because it's too hard to look beyond our next opponent. Obviously I have to look at Mineral Area being very tough and solid because they're ranked (No. 7) and undefeated so far. Three Rivers has found the way to have won some big games. I think West Plains is extremely talented, and I think State Fair is a team that's improved as much as any team in our region than where they were a year ago,” Smith said.