Even though they are undefeated for the season, the New Franklin boys basketball team have yet to enter the high school basketball teams through the first 2 1/2 months.

At 12-0 entering Thursday night’s game against Community R-6, the Bulldogs looked to also remain unbeaten in the Central Activities Conference.

Of course a 13-4 start in the opening quarter took care of that as the Bulldogs cruised past Community 65-32.

Now at 13-0 overall and 3-0 in the CAC, head coach Ross Dobson said he was glad the Bulldogs were able to come away with a win and write their own story at a new place.

“It is always difficult to travel to a road conference game, and especially to a gym we have never visited before,” Dobson said. “Hopefully, we are able to reproduce the same effort and energy next week.”

That energy was apparent throughout the game against Community as the Bulldogs opened up a 34-10 lead at the break. New Franklin also outscored the Trojans 31-22 in the second half.

As for the scoring in the game for New Franklin, Tyler Perkins tossed in 18 points while Gavin Bishop added 17, Tre Cowans 12, Tysen Dowell eight, Crayton Gallatin six and Jackson Dorson and Blake Evans each with one point.

Community was led by Caden Escamilla with 21 points.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they had a tall task of playing state-ranked Community R-6 for the second time in less than a week.

After falling to Community in the championship in the New Franklin Invitational Tournament back on Friday, Jan. 10, the Lady Bulldogs dropped their second straight game against the Trojans 72-24.

While the loss dropped New Franklin to 6-7 overall and 0-3 in the Central Activities Conference, head coach Morgan Vetter said this was a tough opponent and a tough loss. “The only thing on our mind is Tuesday as we get back to work,” Vetter said.

Community R-6 never trailed in the game against New Franklin and led 28-2 after one, 53-13 at the half and 67-18 after three quarters of play. The Trojans also outscored New Franklin 15-6 in the final period.

Four players also finished the game in double figures for Community R-6. No. 20 led all scorers with 20 points while No. 43 added 14, No. 11 with 12 points and No. 32 with 10 points.

Kelsi Fair and Carly Dorson each had five points for New Franklin. Madelyn Chaney, Campbell Cooper and Abby Maupin each had four points while Faith Painter and Kristen Flick added two points apiece.



