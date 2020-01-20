The Boonville boys ninth grade basketball team got off to a bad start and that proved to be the difference Thursday night in a 46-22 loss against the Fulton Hornets.

The Pirates, dropping to 2-6 on the season, trailed Fulton 20-0 after one quarter but matched the Hornets with eight points in the second period. Unfortunately for Boonville, the 20 point deficit at the half (28-8) was just too much to overcome as Fulton also held a 18-14 advantage in the final two periods.

Boonville freshmen coach Blake Hackman said Fulton came out hitting all of their shots and the Pirates missed their shots. “It was a lot of our guys third game this week,” Hackman said. “We cut it to 14 in the second but Fulton led by 20 at halftime. The third quarter we did a better job on the defensive end, but Fulton still made shots. We got a lot of minutes in the fourth from Tucker Lorenz and Garrett Hundley, who did a nice job off the bench. We played Fulton earlier in the year, but they had a couple of different guys this time.”

Tucker Lorenz led all scorers in the game for Boonville with six points. Caidyn Hazel tossed in five, Cameron Poulsen four, Colby Caton three and Jordan Fishburn and Garrett Hundley each with two points.

For Fulton, Weigel had 18 points.