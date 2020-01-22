Chillicothe (Mo) wrestling match, basketball games postponed. Some limited play around area, including Mendon: Northwestern non-conference sweep

With very cold early-morning temperatures and still-iced-over country roads convincing many school officials around the region that it was inadvisable to hold school Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020), the majority of schedule prep sports activities were accordingly called off, too.

That included Chillicothe (Mo.) HS' slated wrestling action at St. Joseph: Benton, the boys' basketball home play against Hamilton, and the girls' Midland Empire Conference hoops action at Kansas City: St. Pius X.

As of the time of this story's original posting early Wednesday, new dates for those CHS activities had not yet been announced. Given the growing brevity of the remaining time of the high school wrestling season, it is possible that match will not be reset. In addition, being a non-conference contest – and one which did not project to be overly competitive, given the respective teams' fortunes to date thus far, the boys' basketball contest might not be re-slated, particularly in light of the necessity to keep future open dates available for potential postponements of MEC games that will be of higher priority to make up.

One area postponement fromTuesday – Meadville's Tri-County Conference home action with Green City – is rescheduled for tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 22), if possible.

The only reported area action to have been completed Tuesday was Mendon: Northwestern's home twinbill with non-conference foe Bevier.

In it, NHS swept the decisions, romping 47-20 in the girls' contest before the host Eagles annihilated Bevier 90-27.

In the boys' contest, the Eagles (7-7) scored at least 22 points in each of the first three periods before the running clock limited them to 14 points in the last stanza.

Five NHS scorers reached double digits, topped by Clayton Gregory's 19 points. Isaac Zahner had 18, Hunter Stockwell 16, and Silas Brown and reserve J.R. Bushery with 10 each.

Northwestern's Lady Eagles (10-4) kept Bevier from scoring until the second quarter, although they posted only eight points in the first themselves. By halftime, it turned out, they had enough points to win, leading 21-7.

Bevier could not stop star guard Georgeanne Zahner, who posted 30 of her team's 47 points. Alayna Adams did join her in twin numerals with 10, netting four fourth-quarter deuces.

Northwestern's next action is set to be Friday at Meadville, where the NHS teams also will participate in next week's Meadville Invitational Tournament.