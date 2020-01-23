ASHLAND — Southern Boone football has built quite the reputation for growing star running backs.

Tristan John set out on a mission to continue that tradition in his senior season with the Eagles.

Aware of past success in the backfield and determined to make his mark, the do-it-all playmaker soared for Southern Boone in 2019, helping carry on its winning culture and keep the bar sky-high.

“I just wanted to have a breakout year,” John said. “I’ve waited my turn because there has always been someone in front of me and someone that is good. I wanted to keep the tradition. We don’t rebuild, we reload. We’ve had three all-state running backs in a row, so I wanted to keep it rolling.

"I wanted to live up to their potential and exceed it to a point."

John made a strong case for doing just that. He rushed for 1,733 yards and 25 touchdowns this season as the Eagles went 8-3 overall and scored 34 points per game.

For these reasons and more, John has been selected the Tribune's Boone County offensive player of the year.

“You can’t duplicate the kid — who he is and the character he has,” Southern Boone coach Trent Tracy said. “What I always say is you hope he leaves something with the players that are returning. That’s his mindset and his approach to his day to day. As a player, Tristan was as dynamic as we’ve really had, to be honest.

"We’ve had some good running backs, and Tristan’s name is right up there with them or above them.”

There is more to John than meets the eye.

On the field, he is as competitive as they come. When he steps on the field, he admits he is a different person. His laser focus led to all-conference, all-district and all-state honors by media and coaches in 2019.

But the person John has become off the field is equally impressive. Along with maintaining a 4.0 GPA in the classroom, John serves as senior class president and member of the student council.

Tracy doesn't hold back when it comes to bragging about John. But it's about way more than just football.

“He is a great character kid,” Tracy said. “He wants to be involved. His behavior, attitude and character is so positive. I don’t know if he really knows how to get mad. Of course I’ve seen him mad in football games before and people are like, 'Who is that?' He’s a tough football player, but I think deep down inside he has a very, very soft heart, and that’s not a bad thing to have.”

Southern Boone did not advance as deep as John and Tracy would have liked the past few years, but John knows his team was close. In 2018, the Eagles fell to Trinity Catholic in a state sectional. This past season, Southern Boone lost by just one point in a district semifinal against Center.

John said the game against Center — the final outing of his high school career — was probably his best ever. He finished the loss with 25 carries for 168 yards and four touchdowns.

“We weren’t projected to win and we didn’t win but we came close,” John said. “It was a long and hard-fought game. There were times when we were up and we kind of thought this might be it, but we continued to fight and I just continued to run the ball and do my thing. It wasn’t easy to score and it wasn’t easy to get yards, period, but it really tested our ability.”

John wasn’t always this gifted running back who toted the ball.

Tracy said John wasn’t that middle school player who scored five touchdowns every game or had blazing speed. After biding his time behind all-state running backs Jackson Sartain and Colby Phillips, however, Tracy said the coaching staff started to see something special in John.

But his road to success included some setbacks.

John rushed for six touchdowns as a sophomore but got hurt at the beginning of his junior year. As a result, he wasn't operating like normal until late in that season, Tracy said.

This past summer was when John began putting his game-changing potential on full display.

“Ever since, he’s just been turning heads and impressing everybody,” Tracy said.

John twice rushed for over 200 yards in a game this past season. He rattled off 225 yards on 12 carries against St. Michael the Archangel and also posted 236 yards and five touchdowns against Eldon.

John finished 2019 with nine games rushing for over 100 yards and four games with at least four scores.

Inspired by stars of the past and perhaps inspiring the next Eagle in line, he fumbled just once in his career.

“I never really thought I would get to this position,” John said of his breakthrough senior season. “It’s a lot of hard work that paid off — hard work with the other players on the team.”