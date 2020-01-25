HALLSVILLE — Once the sun sets, it’s difficult to find where Justin Conyers and his family now call home.

There are no street lights. The utter darkness is perfect for bonfires. There is a long ride up the driveway, and the front lawn is large enough to house a practice football field. There’s intimacy and seclusion.

Conyers loves that part of living away from city lights.

On a Tuesday in mid-January, the winter has been unkind to the bushes that lead to the front door. The porch lights illuminate what was once green and lush. Now, the area is essentially a rock garden — with one stone that commands the most attention.

The most prominent stone sits upright and closest to the door. It has a large Hallsville Indians logo, and carved underneath is the inscription “2019 District Champs." Less than six months prior, the only people who believed that could become reality either lived in the house or sat in the Hallsville locker room before the Indians’ season opener.

The stone serves as the perfect decoration for the home, symbolizing what the Conyers have been through in the past year.

Jessi Conyers never thought the day would come: Her husband, the Tribune's Boone County coach of the year, is the face of a resurgent Hallsville football program, and the entire family is together rooting for one team.

Realm of possibilities

Justin couldn’t help but feel lost when the Conyers sold their Columbia home back in June 2017.

Justin was coaching at Battle and his Spartans were coming off a 12-1 season. However, Battle’s lone loss hovered over him.

Battle was perfect before meeting Fort Zumwalt North in the state semifinals. The Panthers kicked a field goal with 1.2 seconds left to beat Battle 28-25. Justin was crushed, falling just short of his second state title appearance in three years.

“That’s probably the most reclusive I’ve been in a long time,” Conyers said. “I spent many nights not wanting to go anywhere. I didn’t want to be around friends, I didn’t want to be around family because I thought I was a failure.”

Justin was working through the weight of self-imposed expectations when his family moved from Columbia to Ashland. They stayed with Jessi’s parents while their new home in Hallsville was being built.

Jessi is a Hallsville native, and the couple lived there for two years after getting married in 2004. The idea behind the new house in that community was an investment in bringing their family back to its roots. Hallsville was where they wanted to raise their two children, Kason and Kenley.

The Conyers moved into their new home in February 2018. After the move, Jessi mentioned to Justin the possibility of coaching in Hallsville. There wasn’t an opening with the Indians, but she couldn’t help but wonder.

Would he ever be interested in leaving his dream job to be closer to the family?

'Heart and soul'

Through the front door of the Conyers’ home and past the foyer, Justin was sitting in his favorite chair across from the television about a year later when he received a life-changing call.

Ty Harrison had resigned after five seasons at Hallsville, and the Indians needed a new football coach.

Justin's eyes grew big as he smiled at Jessi after hanging up the phone. This was the only job that could pull him from Battle. The opportunity to coach at Hallsville would bring the family closer together. Justin understood how much this would mean.

“What are we going to do?” Justin asked his wife.

He turned to her guidance. Jessi’s sound advice is something Justin can always count on. She told him never to apply for a job unless he was ready to take it. There would be no feeling-out process if he applied for the Hallsville job — he needed to be all-in.

She soon received the answer to her 2-year-old question: Having the family centered in one town compelled him to pursue the job.

“I knew that Hallsville needed someone like him,” she said, "someone with his enthusiasm and his knowledge, because he is the best, in my opinion — not just because he’s my husband, because he puts his whole heart and soul into it.”

'There were sleepless nights'

Kenley remembers her father’s time at Battle. His success was thrilling, but football season became synonymous with Justin never being around. That’s what made the prospect of him coaching at Hallsville so exciting. Kenley lit up at the possibility of her dad making it home for dinner.

A week after Justin submitted his application, he had heard nothing from Hallsville. The future of his family weighed in the balance while he doubted whether he would even get an interview.

“There were sleepless nights,” Justin said. “I was stressed out about it because I really wanted to have an opportunity to tell them how bad I wanted to be a part of their school.”

One week turned into two, and before Justin knew it, almost a month passed before getting a response.

Meanwhile, at Battle, Justin told the administration of his interest in Hallsville. He felt the need to be upfront throughout the entire process.

Eventually, Justin got the opportunity he was waiting for.

While interviewing with Hallsville, he stressed building a brotherhood in the locker room and creating a culture that brought football to the level of baseball within the community. He also made clear that within one year he intended to set the Indians in position to compete for a district title.

That type of talk turns heads in Hallsville. After all, the Indians had never won a district title.

Justin remained undeterred.

He was officially announced March 18 as the Indians’ next head coach.

Before the formal announcement of him taking the new job, Justin called a meeting with his Battle players and coaches. He gathered them into the weight room knowing it would be fair of his players to feel blindsided. He wanted the rising seniors to hear the development from his mouth.

“That was one of the most somber meetings I’ve ever had with a group of young men and that was one of the most difficult conversations I’ve ever had with a team,” Justin said. “It was dead silence.”

On the surface, who could blame those shocked faces in the room that day?

Justin turned Battle into a powerhouse. Now he wanted to leave for a Class 2 school that was 26-27 over the past five seasons.

He was asking teenagers to understand the importance of time and how the moments he missed with his children now could never be replaced.

He was doing this for family, and the wait only confirmed his initial feelings.

Season to remember

Hallsville put together a historic season in Conyers’ first year. The Indians went from 3-7 and averaging 20.7 points per game to 10-3 with 33 points per contest. After having 11 games with 40 or more points in the previous five years combined, the Indians did that six times this past season. The defense gave up 27 points a game two years ago compared to just 15 in 2019.

The Indians' victories came by an average margin of nearly 29 points in his first campaign at the helm.

Despite Hallsville’s resounding success, Conyers found out just as much about his team from its two regular-season losses. First, Hallsville’s heartbreaking 28-26 loss at Ava. Next, the 35-0 rout at home against Blair Oaks.

“(Ava) played for the state title this year," Justin said, reflecting on the loss. Hallsville had held a lead in the final minutes. "They were the runner-up, and we had them beat. We fumbled it to them, give up a score and lose.”

The postgame huddle was a mess. There was anger, disappointment and tears from his players. Conyers loved the emotions. That was the moment he and his coaching staff realized everyone in the locker room had completely bought in.

Hallsville then rattled off three straight wins, including an impressive victory over rival Southern Boone. The Indians had a great crowd at Ava, and Conyers could feel the community rallying around the team. During the 33-21 victory in Ashland, the hype reached new heights. The bleachers were shaking, and the visiting crowd could easily be heard from the locker room.

"I turned the corner and it’s our crowd,” Justin said. “We’ve got the stands packed. We’re standing deep on the track. It’s standing room only. Right there I caught the goosies again.”

All that momentum came crashing down the next week in the blowout against Blair Oaks. Explosive plays and mental miscues doomed Hallville. However, the response was much different than the tears in Ava. The tape showed something encouraging. The Indians sensed they weren't severely outmatched, but rather it was the details that separated them from competing better.

That’s what senior Nelson Pipes took away from the loss. He learned perseverance and how each task throughout the week led to a potential victory. The level of preparation for each game only grew afterward.

Hallsville rattled off six straight wins and hosted the district championship game against Christian.

The Indians won 40-27 and secured their first district championship in program history. The team was surrounded by fans after storming the field in celebration. Jessi was on the field taking it in — one of the wildest nights she’s ever seen in Hallsville.

"I don’t think anything will ever feel like that,” quarterback Jake Ashburn said about lifting the district championship plaque.

“This is up there with top moments of my coaching career right there,” Conyers said. “It was a very unique moment.”

Better coach, better man

There was a moment for Conyers to retreat after the 22-7 loss to Clark County in the state quarterfinals. The last loss of the season never gets easier, regardless of making Hallsville history.

It hurt more this time because of what this senior class did for him. They were onboard from day one. Justin returned home and watched the film over the next few days. There was no reason to be reclusive or disappointed. The improvement his team made over the course of the season was remarkable, and there’s no doubt in his mind that 2020 will bring more success.

“There was also this sense of pride that was able to be had with the entire team because we had done something in this community that had never been done,” Conyers said. “That’s the thing, I didn’t dwell on the loss one bit, never even spoke about it. I spoke about the positives of the entire season.”

Justin wakes up every morning and drives his kids to school. Kenley can stop by the weight room during her lunch or after school and hang out. Kason is right down the road and can walk over to the football field to watch his dad during practices.

Justin is home earlier. There are more dinners with his wife and kids. They all appear genuinely happy in Hallsville.

Justin tried to enjoy every moment this past year: the wins, the losses, the Hallsville community's overwhelming support. He feels like this past year has made him a better football coach — and more importantly, a better father and better husband.

The only thing to do now? Continuing to pour into the place that has given him so much peace.

“I was happy at Battle,” Justin said. “I was very happy. I loved coaching and teaching there. But it felt like, for me, something was missing. That missing piece was the part that’s gonna make me the most happy: being around my kids every single day.”