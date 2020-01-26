The 2019 high school football season brought a shift in power within Boone County.

Battle was the lone Columbia team with a winning record this past year, whereas several programs outside the city limits flourished. Hallsville turned things around under the leadership of a new head coach, Harrisburg posted its first winning season in program history and Centralia went undefeated in the regular season.

For this year’s Tribune all-area team, three deserving honorees were named superlative winners. The offensive and defensive players of the year were not included on the all-area team to ensure more athletes received recognition throughout Boone County.

Each of the eight teams across the county had multiple players earn all-area accolades. Those representatives were picked by the Tribune sports staff based on input from local coaches along with statistics and overall team performance.

Without further delay, here’s the best in Boone County:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tristan John, Sr., Southern Boone: John finished his senior year with 182 carries for 1,733 rushing yards (9.52 yards per carry) and 25 rushing touchdowns. John also made 15 receptions for 148 yards and two scores. He was named to the Missouri Football Coaches Association Class 3 all-state second team.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Will Norris, Sr., Rock Bridge: Norris was named to the MFCA Class 6 all-state first team after being selected to the second team last season. The Missouri signee served as a ringleader for the Bruins with 140 tackles (106 solo), 18 tackles for loss and three sacks this season from his linebacker position.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Justin Conyers, Hallsville: Conyers inspired his new team in his first season at the helm, leading the Indians to the first district championship in program history. From day one, the former Battle head coach changed the culture at Hallsville, which more than tripled its win total from 2018 and hosted a state quarterfinal game.

QUARTERBACK

Tyson Smith, Sr., Southern Boone: Smith completed 63.8% of his attempts en route to 1,494 passing yards (8.3 yards per attempt) and 19 touchdowns through the air. Smith was the Eagles’ second-leading rusher with 356 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

Honorable mention: Battle’s Harrison Keller split time with Khaleel Dampier at quarterback this season. However, Keller led the Spartans with 999 passing yards and five passing touchdowns, along with 696 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

RUNNING BACK

Mason Huskey, Sr., Hallsville: Huskey was part of the two-headed rushing attack that brought the Indians to 10-3 this season. He posted 157 carries, 1,523 yards and 24 touchdowns. Huskey also made 62 tackles and five interceptions on defense for Hallsville.

Darren Jordan, Sr., Battle: Jordan rushed for 955 yards on 137 attempts (seven yards per carry). Healthier and stronger as the season progressed, he paced the Spartans with 14 rushing touchdowns, finishing with 24 rushing scores in his final two seasons with Battle combined.

Honorable mentions: Harrisburg’s Wyatt Robinson led the Bulldogs to a program-best season with 192 carries, 1,266 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in his junior campaign. Centralia’s Luke Hunter led the Panthers with 784 rushing yards and ran for five touchdowns despite missing time this season due to injury.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jace Carr, So., Harrisburg: Carr was named to the MFCA Class 1 all-state second team after totaling 40 receptions, 848 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for the Bulldogs.

Blake Dapkus, Jr., Southern Boone: Dapkus recorded 41 catches, 829 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns for the Eagles this season. He was also named to the MFCA Class 3 all-state first team as a returner.

Tavian Miller, Sr., Battle: Miller led the Spartans as a reliable presence with 44 catches this season, amassing 537 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

Honorable mentions: Hallsville’s Emmitt Carlos finished his senior season with 40 catches, 714 yards and five touchdowns. Dawson Meierotto led Battle with 679 receiving yards, six touchdown catches and an average of 20 yards per catch. Tolton’s CJ Campbell led the Trailblazers with 53 catches, 578 yards and four receiving touchdowns in his senior season.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Hunter King, Sr., Centralia: King was named to the MFCA Class 2 all-state second team. He anchored the Panthers’ offensive line to help clear the way for 3,487 rushing yards — with four rushers garnering over 500 yards each — and 40 rushing touchdowns.

Tyler Frese, Sr., Southern Boone: The offensive tackle was named to the MFCA Class 3 all-state third team. He helped pave lanes through the trenches as the Eagles rushed for 2,402 yards and 32 touchdowns this season.

Jese Ortiz, Sr., Hallsville: Ortiz was named to the MFCA Class 2 all-state second team in his senior year. The Indians rushed for 3,916 yards and 51 touchdowns this season.

Landon Ray, Sr., Battle: Ray stood out on the Spartans’ offensive line that helped the team rush for 2,714 yards and 39 touchdowns this season.

Will Bower, Sr., Rock Bridge: Bower was part of the Bruins’ offensive line that gave up only 12 sacks and helped the team rush for 1,664 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Honorable mentions: Rock Bridge’s Drew Nichols, Hickman’s William Schommer, Battle’s Austin Glover and Harrisburg’s Brayton Stephenson were all named to the Central Missouri media all-district team.

ALL-PURPOSE

Cooper Crane, Sr., Hallsville: Crane was everywhere for the Indians this season. He finished with 209 carries for 1,579 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Crane also had three passing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. He was named to the MFCA Class 2 all-state second team as a running back.

John Durant, Sr., Centralia: Durant captained the Panthers’ offense as quarterback, accumulating 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground along with eight passing touchdowns and 675 passing yards.

KICKER

Will Norris, Sr., Rock Bridge: Norris made five of seven field goals, with a long of 42 yards, and finished 25-for-29 on extra points this season.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jalen Logan-Redding, Sr., Rock Bridge: The Minnesota signee was named to the MFCA Class 6 all-state second team after a 78-tackle, 16-tackle-for-loss and 10-sack season.

Nelson Pipes, Sr., Hallsville: Pipes led the Indians with 87 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks. The defensive end was named to the MFCA Class 2 all-state third team this season.

Robert Miller, Sr., Battle: Miller lived in the backfield this season with 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits, two quarterback pressures and two sacks.

Reygan Whitt, Sr., Southern Boone: The Eagles’ defensive end recorded 74 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble in his senior season.

Honorable mentions: Hickman’s Adison Barnett-Hill led the Kewpies with seven tackles for loss this season. He had 56 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack. Trevor Bodine posted nine tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior for Centralia.

LINEBACKERS

Kevin Raines, Jr., Harrisburg: Raines set a school record with 151 total tackles this season. The disruptive defender tallied 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.

Drew Isom, Sr., Rock Bridge: Alongside Norris, Isom helped form one of the best linebacking corps in the county. The senior had 103 tackles, 12 stops for loss and seven sacks.

Ben Brookshire, Jr., Southern Boone: Brookshire was the anchor for the Eagles’ defense, leading with 109 tackles. He had two tackles for loss along with one sack and an interception.

Honorable mentions: Harrisburg sophomore Tanner Fike finished with 116 tackles, five sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Hickman’s Max Neuhaus closed the season with 64 tackles, three fumble recoveries along with an interception and one sack. Connor Fogue led Tolton in tackles (80), tackles for loss (six) and sacks (two) in his senior season. Centralia was extremely balanced on defense with nine players making over 20 tackles. Senior Grafton Littrell had 32 tackles and 10 tackles for loss this season for the Panthers.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Jevean Brown, Sr., Hickman: When Brown wasn’t leading the Kewpies’ offense with 25 total touchdowns, he was leading the Hickman defense with 78 tackles, five interceptions and four tackles for loss. He was named to the MFCA Class 6 all-state second team.

Talin Kemp, Sr., Hickman: Kemp was second on the team with 70 tackles and three interceptions. Brown and Kemp combined for eight of the Kewpies’ 11 interceptions this season.

Tre Manuel, Sr., Rock Bridge: Manuel led the Bruins with five interceptions this season. He also had 56 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Trevonne Hicks, Sr., Battle: Hicks led the Spartans with eight pass break-ups this season to go along with three forced fumbles, a defensive touchdown and 68 tackles.

Honorable mentions: Rock Bridge’s David Gysbers was the Bruins’ fourth-leading tackler (63), with six sacks and nine tackles for loss. Davis Forge posted 49 tackles in 13 games with three interceptions in his senior year at Hallsville. Tolton’s Dylan Block finished with 35 tackles and two interceptions this season.

PUNTER

Talin Kemp, Sr., Hickman: Kemp was named to the MFCA Class 6 all-state second team as a punter after averaging 37.2 yards per punt this season. He had two punts inside the 10-yard line and nine inside the 20, with a long of 59 yards.